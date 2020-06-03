Campus Life: When will it return and what will it look like?
Volume
26/ Issue
45
Cover Design Credit:Courtesy of Brevard College
Cover Photography Credit:Scott Southwick
Leaders of local private colleges and universities are staying positive about evolving plans to reopen this fall as they juggle concerns about finances and the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
arts
Smart Bets: Mugs on a MissionProceeds from local ceramicist Libba Tracy's series benefit Bounty & Soul and the Black Mountain Center for the Arts.
Smart Bets: Mark BumgarnerThe local Americana artist's new album "Just Above the Waterline" was released June 2.
Local art class leaders meet COVID-19 challenges with creativityFor three local makers and educators, keeping art available is important to the local economy and to the Asheville area’s need for creative outlets as part of recovery from COVID-19…
news
Commenters oppose housing incentives ahead of Council voteTrees and trash proved contentious topics as members of Asheville City Council considered two Land Use Incentive Grants for affordable housing projects during a May 26 virtual meeting.
Local doula offers virtual guidance during pandemicWhen Buncombe County’s stay home, stay safe mandate went into effect, doulas were deemed nonessential. The classification was a hard pill to swallow for business owner Chama Woydak, who has…
Asheville protests escalate as demonstrators respond to George Floyd killingAsheville Police used tear gas and rubber bullets as demonstrators protested police brutality and racial injustice the evening of May 31.
BCTDA to resume marketing with ‘soft call to action’“Our objective is to safely and responsibly encourage travel, working hand-in-hand with our local health officials and government, as we move toward that direct invitation of visitors to our community,”…
Campbell proposes 2021 Asheville budget amid ‘major uncertainty’The total fiscal 2020-2021 city budget proposal stands at $184.6 million, a 3% decrease from last year’s total of $190.3 million, and will continue funding for existing services while limiting…