Letter: The freedom to stay healthy

Weaverville decided to disregard the Buncombe County ordinance to require the wearing of masks in businesses to prevent the spread of disease. Mayor Al Root told me in an email that it was just “urging folks to follow all health guidelines instead of issuing an unenforced mandate drawing attention to only one health issue.”

Another mandate is to require employees to wash their hands after using the toilet to avoid the spread of disease. So it is fair to ask if that will still be followed or is that ordinance just another act of tyranny against freedom? Is that also unenforced in Weaverville? Should we just stay home if we don’t want to risk those diseases either?

We also have the freedom to spend our money where we wish. Let’s spend our money in places and in businesses that willingly follow the ordinances/laws that protect our families. We want the freedom to stay healthy.

For those telling us to just stay home, be careful what you wish for. Local businesses will be depending on people like me and my local family, neighbors and friends to spend money until the out-of-area tourists come back. We will be there in the recovery for those who were there for us now. Just because we don’t protest doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of us watching who has our backs and who does not.

— James Vaughn

Asheville