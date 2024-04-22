Letter: Keep community informed about HCA

Thank you for covering the important HCA-related news covered by Asheville Watchdog reporter Andrew R. Jones. The recent N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ findings of nine immediate jeopardy findings, including several deaths, highlight the seriousness of issues around patient safety and quality of care, these in the emergency department. It’s imperative that we as a community remain informed.

Xpress’ coverage reaches an important audience. Please continue to post all of the Watchdog HCA reporting. The value of that public service can’t be overestimated.

The issues we’re facing are related to corporate and management leadership decisions in service to profit. The staff at Mission deserves our utmost respect and gratitude, and our applause for their commitment to being the best they can be in providing for our care.

— Bruce Kelly, M.D.
Asheville

  1. Voirdire

    yes, I agree. And please use as little of the services there or associated with HCA Mission as possible, so that one day in the not so distant future ( like this year or next year) HCA will no longer be the owner of Mission hospital. This can and will happen.

