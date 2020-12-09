Collision Course: Growth vs. Preservation
Volume
27/ Issue
19
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Matt Henson
As Buncombe County’s population grows, the question of how to manage that growth becomes increasingly urgent — and a new Board of Commissioners seems likely to put a new county land use plan at the top of its agenda. Meanwhile, a successful effort to save the Enka clock tower highlights how locals are emphasizing historic preservation amid development pressures.
arts
Local writer finds meaning through brevityIn her debut collection, local author Arlene Duane Hemingway creates stories in 100 words exactly.
Allan Day realizes new wave musical dreams after 40-year journeyIn 1979, teenage guitarist Allan Day was inspired to write his own songs in the style of the Buzzcocks, the Ramones and other punk heroes. Now, in 2020, he's finally…
Xpress seeks student art, writing for 2021 Kids IssueIt’s time for local K-12 students to shine! The theme for Xpress’ 2021 Kids Issue is “My Great Idea.” Deadline to submit art and writing for possible publication is Friday,…
food
Carolina Beer Guy: Rural breweries face distinct pandemic challengesSpacious outdoor areas have helped keep Homeplace, Innovation, Whiteside and Mad Co. in business, though mask noncompliance from tourists has offered occasional challenges.
Collard Week shines a spotlight on the humble Southern greenA four-day series of virtual discussions, including a cooking demo with Ashleigh Shanti, highlights the results of the Heirloom Collard Project's 2020 crop trials.
living
Green in brief: Ecusta Trail under contract, Arboretum launches kids bird-watching programOn Nov. 18, nonprofit Conserving Carolina announced that it had entered a contract to buy an unused 19-mile rail corridor between Brevard and Hendersonville for conversion into a greenway. Backers…
news
Local preservationists look to the futureAfter threats of demolition, the Enka clock tower will be preserved. Local historians and advocates find lessons from it for future preservation efforts.
Unanimous commission vote OKs Vance removalBecause the monument stands on city property, Asheville City Council will have the ultimate say; Council is expected to take that vote at its regular meeting on Dec. 8.
New commission to tackle county land useBuncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman lists land use policy as a top priority for the new commission, sworn in on Dec. 7. Board members will likely revisit…