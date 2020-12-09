Collision Course: Growth vs. Preservation

Volume
27
/ Issue
19
December 9, 2020

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Matt Henson
As Buncombe County’s population grows, the question of how to manage that growth becomes increasingly urgent — and a new Board of Commissioners seems likely to put a new county land use plan at the top of its agenda. Meanwhile, a successful effort to save the Enka clock tower highlights how locals are emphasizing historic preservation amid development pressures.

  • Local preservationists look to the future

    -by Thomas Calder
    After threats of demolition, the Enka clock tower will be preserved. Local historians and advocates find lessons from it for future preservation efforts.

  • Unanimous commission vote OKs Vance removal

    -by Daniel Walton
    Because the monument stands on city property, Asheville City Council will have the ultimate say; Council is expected to take that vote at its regular meeting on Dec. 8.

  • New commission to tackle county land use

    -by Daniel Walton
    Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman lists land use policy as a top priority for the new commission, sworn in on Dec. 7. Board members will likely revisit…