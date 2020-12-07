Xpress seeks student art, writing for 2021 Kids Issue

Attention, local kids and teens: Have you ever had a great idea you wanted to share with your friends and family — maybe even the entire world? Or maybe your great idea is just waiting to hatch. If so, here’s your chance to shine. For our 2021 Kids Issue, the theme is “My Great Idea.”

Each March, Mountain Xpress publishes the creative and colorful work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students. There is no fee to enter for possible publication, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 29.

Theme: “My Great Idea”

Students, here’s a way to get started. Think about some of the great ideas people have had over the years. For example: the invention of the telephone, the idea that everyone should be treated equally — or even the creation of the potato chip.

What great idea do you have that might make life better for you and the people you know? Imagine how it would work and what you might need to put your idea into action. Are there any obstacles you’d have to overcome? How would you do it? Create art or writing to share your great idea.

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:

Essays

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Short fiction

Fiction should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures or models are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ March Kids Issue. Sorry, we cannot accept late entries this year.

Submit your work

A link will be posted at mountainx.com to upload student work.

Returns

Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issue publishes, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.

Questions?

Email Xpress editor Tracy Rose at trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!

— Tracy Rose