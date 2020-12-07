State COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate remain elevated

Following a weekend of consecutive record increases in new COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 2,240 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 6 — the fifth consecutive state high for coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Per the department’s regional hospital data report, the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which covers Western North Carolina, saw 113 COVID-19 patients receiving care on Dec. 6. Of those patients, 32 were in an intensive care unit. The region retains substantial capacity, with regional medical centers reporting 64 empty staffed ICU beds and 534 empty staffed inpatient beds.

The Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition continues to see the highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations of the state’s regions, with 670 people currently hospitalized, 88 of which were admitted in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests across North Carolina has remained above 10% for the last seven days, a trend that Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s secretary of health and human services, addressed in a Dec. 5 statement. She and other health officials have set a 5% positivity rate as their target.

“We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive, despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing,” Cohen said. “This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.”

In less that a week, Cohen added, North Carolina went from its first daily case record exceeding 5,000 (5,637 on Dec. 3) to two back-to-back days with over 6,000 new cases (6,018 and 6,438 on Dec. 5 and 6, respectively), an increase that is “very worrisome.”

“I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus,” Cohen continued. “Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 11. He is expected to announce any new changes in the state’s pandemic response later this week.

