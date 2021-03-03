No thanks: Why some local health workers don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine

Volume 27
27
Issue 31
31
March 3, 2021

Scott Southwick

iStock
Many local health care workers have chosen to avoid or delay taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Xpress reached out to learn about the concerns of those saying ‘no’ to the immunization, as well as the thoughts of those who enthusiastically or reluctantly lined up to receive the shots.

