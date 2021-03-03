No thanks: Why some local health workers don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine
Many local health care workers have chosen to avoid or delay taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Xpress reached out to learn about the concerns of those saying ‘no’ to the immunization, as well as the thoughts of those who enthusiastically or reluctantly lined up to receive the shots.
Edwards nixes TDA reform in local legislative update“This is not the time to talk about redistribution in any manner,” Republican Sen. Edwards told the Council of Independent Business owners regarding changes to the allocation of Buncombe County's…
Reparations Commission will be formed by July, Asheville manager saysFor months, residents have pressured elected leaders to fulfill their commitment to reparations for Asheville's Black community. Plans are now in the works to form a joint city and county…
School board appointments proceed without teacher input“I’m really struggling with this process as a parent, as a councilor,” said Asheville City Council member Sage Turner, as her colleagues considered how they would appoint three members of…
Downtown survey flags longstanding issues, new pandemic concernsOutside of COVID-19, the top three business issues reported in the latest Asheville Downtown Association survey remain virtually identical to those of previous years: downtown cleanliness, safety and parking for…
Asheville City Council approves new hotel development regulationsThe new regulations allow hotels with 115 rooms or fewer to avoid a Council vote if they meet a series of design requirements, are located in a newly approved overlay…