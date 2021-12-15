Sacred Duty: Local chaplains keep the faith

December 15, 2021

Local chaplains have seen their roles impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways large and small, and the effects continue to linger. But the women and men who have answered the spiritual call to serve people at their most vulnerable and afraid find the rewards of their jobs far outweigh the frustrations.

  • What’s new in food: Welcome back Welcome Table

    -by Kay West
    The Haywood Street Congregation readies to welcome back diners to its Downtown Welcome Table. Also: West End Bakery expands its hours and menu; several new restaurants celebrate recent openings; and…

