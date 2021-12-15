Sacred Duty: Local chaplains keep the faith
Volume
28/ Issue
20
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Neil Jacobs
Local chaplains have seen their roles impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways large and small, and the effects continue to linger. But the women and men who have answered the spiritual call to serve people at their most vulnerable and afraid find the rewards of their jobs far outweigh the frustrations.
arts
Local holiday theater offers both Grinches and glad tidingsXpress rounds up three local shows that remind us that part of the reason for the season is wonder, laughter and artful stage magic.
Around Town: Virtual celebration aims to raise local awareness of Kwanzaa traditionsA virtual celebration aims to educate Western North Carolina about Kwanzaa. Also, A Swannanoa Solstice returns to the Wortham Center, a new group show tackles post-pandemic life and a visit…
County authorizes nearly $1.7M in pandemic funding for economic developmentThe funding supports three different economic development projects.
Xpress seeks student writing & art for 2022 Kids IssueIt’s time for local K-12 students to get creative! The theme for Xpress’ 2022 Kids Issue is “Simply Beautiful.” Deadline to submit art and writing for possible publication is Friday,…
food
What’s new in food: Welcome back Welcome TableThe Haywood Street Congregation readies to welcome back diners to its Downtown Welcome Table. Also: West End Bakery expands its hours and menu; several new restaurants celebrate recent openings; and…
news
WNC’s state lawmakers reflect amid electoral uncertaintyBilled as a wrap-up of a busy year for WNC’s state legislative delegation, much of the Dec. 10 gathering hosted by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce wound up being…
Commissioners set budget priorities for fiscal 2022-23Affordable housing, climate change, environmental protection and workforce apprenticeship programs were among the top focus areas identified by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners during a Dec. 9 budget retreat…