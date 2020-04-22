The New Normal
Volume
26/ Issue
39
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Brent Brown
A routine trip to the grocery store has become a tightrope nowadays for both customers and workers. In this era of COVID-19, Xpress looks at how local stores and shoppers are approaching face masks and other protective measures.
news
Asheville Archives: How wishful thinking helped spread the 1918 influenzaThroughout November 1918, local health officials and residents continued their efforts to contain the spread of influenza. But as December neared, the city seemed eager to get back to business…
WNC celebrates socially distant Earth Day“This COVID-19 crisis is a crisis for many of us and for us as a society, but it’s also an opportunity because it gives us a chance, a very rare…
Asheville wrestles with grim COVID-19 budget projections“This could be a catastrophic change in revenue year over year,” said Mayor Esther Manheimer about projections for fiscal year 2021. “Before we start spending new money, I want to…