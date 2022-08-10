Worst Case Scenario: School systems plan for deadly threats
Volume
29/ Issue
2
Cover Design Credit:scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:iStock
School safety is on the minds of families, law enforcement and school personnel. Officials from Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools explain what they are doing alongside the Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to alleviate fears.
arts
Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret historyThe Gray Rock Inn Writers Project calls on local authors to contribute fiction and nonfiction pieces. Also: Dark City Poets Society celebrates one-year anniversary of Poetry Night; LEAF Down By…
news
Buncombe leaders talk rising poverty, county economyAccording to data presented by Tim Love, Buncombe’s director of economic development and governmental relations, the county’s poverty rate went up from about 11.5% in 2018 — its lowest point…
opinion
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms"What may have initially made sense on a map fails completely in reality."