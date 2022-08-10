Worst Case Scenario: School systems plan for deadly threats

August 10, 2022

School safety is on the minds of families, law enforcement and school personnel. Officials from Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools explain what they are doing alongside the Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to alleviate fears.

  • Buncombe leaders talk rising poverty, county economy

    -by nikkigensert
    According to data presented by Tim Love, Buncombe’s director of economic development and governmental relations, the county’s poverty rate went up from about 11.5% in 2018 — its lowest point…

