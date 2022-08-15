Letter: Kudos to APD for handling break-in

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’d like to share an experience I and my neighbors had with the Asheville police that makes us fully appreciate the Asheville Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. on a recent Saturday morning, a very troubled man broke into our downtown condo building, which has three commercial units and four residential units. He started screaming and smashing things in the lobby, then took the elevator to the second floor, which is residential, continuing to scream and smash things. As my neighbor went to dial 911, the police had already magically arrived. Perhaps they had seen the intruder’s activities in the lobby.

The first officers who arrived could not safely subdue the intruder, so they called in additional officers who arrived promptly.

Once the officers got the intruder out of the building, two of them came back. They had noticed that the intruder had caused the elevator to malfunction, so they returned to make sure it was working. That showed sincere concern about our well-being.

We could not be prouder of how our Asheville police handled the situation. Without them, it would have been even more frightening than it was.

I want to acknowledge that, in the past, some officers have taken unacceptable, hurtful actions that have understandably received a lot of attention. But to focus only on the negative creates an incomplete picture that will not serve as a solid base for effectively moving forward.

In my letter, I’m trying to bring attention to the positive interactions the officers have with the community. By acknowledging both the positive and the negative, we can create a complete picture that can serve as a solid base from which we can move forward as a community.

— Cynthia Barrager
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Kudos to APD for handling break-in

  1. Grant Millin

    Surfacing the public safety big picture here means the Asheville Public Safety Strategy is done. It hasn’t really started unfortunately.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.