Bodybuilder wins division title, comes in second overall

By Bob Berghaus

Jordan Hutchinson accomplished one of two goals at the North Carolina National Physique Committee Muscle Heat bodybuilding show in Greensboro on Sept. 15.

Hutchinson, who turned 23 the day after the show, won the light heavyweight title in the open class after finishing second in the heavyweight division last year. In the overall, in which the division winners pose in front of the judges, he was edged out by Tyler Starnes of Charlotte.

“I knew I had the light heavy win as soon as I stepped on stage with the other competitors for prejudging Saturday morning,” said Hutchinson, a Fletcher native who works as a bellman for The Inn on Biltmore Estate

“I was focused on fighting for the overall after that. I came back to do a pose-down with the other weight class winners and barely got beat by the super heavyweight winner. He only beat me on upper body size. I was far more conditioned, proportional and had bigger legs. His upper body overpowered his legs. The judges just decided to give him the overall win. I have no control of that, but just to come back bigger and better the next time.”

Added Taylor Lambdin, Hutchinson’s coach, “He barely lost the overall to the super heavyweight, which could have gone either way. Jordan had a much more complete aesthetically pleasing physique and was leaner. The super heavyweight had a ‘wow’ freak factor to him that ended up winning him the show.”

Hutchinson, who was profiled in the Sept. 12 edition of Xpress, has been a bodybuilder since he was 17. For the second year in a row, he qualified for nationals but will pass on the opportunity to focus on his future in the sport.

“I’m taking a 12- to 16-month development season to grow and put on size to be truly competitive on the national level,” he said.

In the week leading up to the Muscle Heat show, Hutchinson lost almost 10 pounds to make the weight class. He stepped on stage at 196.5 pounds.

Following his division win, Hutchinson celebrated with a meal of foods he stayed away during the 16-week prep period, when he shed almost 50 pounds.

“I had cookies, donuts, Rice Krispie Treats, a whole meat pizza, mac-and-cheese poppers and lots of cheesecake,” he said. “For breakfast the next day, I had some big pancakes and a classic eggs, bacon, English muffin and home fries breakfast. I can’t explain to you how incredible food tastes right now.”