Wellness roundup: Mission Hospital opens burn center

The Mission Hospital Burn, Wound and Hyperbaric Center opened July 27. Services include wound care, including postsurgical and radiation wounds, surgical strategies for nonhealing wounds, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and other treatments.

The center includes two hyperbaric chambers for patients suffering from serious burns. These chambers flood second- or third-degree burns with oxygen to try to ward off infection.

It’s the first burn center in Western North Carolina. Previously, burn patients were transferred to Winston-Salem or Augusta, Ga., for treatment. Mission Health transferred almost 100 patients out of WNC for treatment in 2022.

The center is at 428 Biltmore Ave. For more information, call 828-213-4600.

MAHEC psychiatry residents join Sweeten Creek

Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center in East Asheville hired all four psychiatrists who completed Mountain Area Health Education Center’s four-year residency in June.

These psychiatrists are among 19 physicians who completed a medical residency or fellowship at MAHEC and are staying in WNC to practice.

MAHEC established a psychiatry residency in 2017 and a rural psychiatry track for residents in 2022 to address a shortage of behavioral health professionals in the area. All 16 counties in WNC were experiencing shortages in 2022.

Sweeten Creek is scheduled to open this month and will serve patients of all ages. For more information, visit avl.mx/cw8.

FULL HOUSE: The four psychiatrists who completed Mountain Area Health Education Center’s four-year residency in June have been hired by the Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center in East Asheville. Sweeten Creek is scheduled to open this month. Photo by Jessica Wakeman

Medical center hosts ‘teddy bear clinic’ for kids

Angel Medical Center will host a “teddy bear clinic” from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 124 One Center Court in Franklin. Children can bring their teddy bear or a stuffed animal to receive “a checkup” and learn about the hospital and various medical procedures. If the stuffed animal has a “boo-boo,” the Angel Medical Center team will stitch it up. Free stuffed animals will be available for children who arrive without their own. For more information, call 828-524-8411.

Hotline debuts to report sexual misconduct at VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced July 14 that individuals who use VA facilities can report incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault by calling 800-698-2411, option 9. Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors may all use the hotline. Incidents can still be reported to VA staff, VA police and local law enforcement. For more information visit www.va.gov/STOP-HARASSMENT.

Recovery center expands drop-in hours

The Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, 46 Westgate Shopping Center, expanded its drop-in community hours until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drop-in community connects people to recovery-related resources and peer support. Call 828-552-3858 for more information.

Alzheimer’s walk steps off Oct. 14

The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at Carrier Park, 200 Amboy Road. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Participants are asked to register and make a donation or raise funds for the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association. To register or learn more about how to sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit act.alz.org.asheville.

Community kudos

Family medicine physician Dr. Bradley Orr has joined Pardee BlueMD on Boylston Highway in Mills River. Orr is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 828-694-8150.

has joined Pardee BlueMD on Boylston Highway in Mills River. Orr is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 828-694-8150. The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville welcomed Shannon Kiggen as a behavior support specialist and Sonia Sciuto as bilingual parent educator.

as a behavior support specialist and as bilingual parent educator. UNC Health Pardee announced four members to its board of directors: Dr. Robert Bryant, an emergency and urgent care physician at UNC Health Pardee; former Henderson County Commissioner Marilyn Gordon; former nurse Carol Ann Larimore; and Dr. Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College. They will serve through 2026.

Mark your calendars