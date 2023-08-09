Wellness roundup: Mission Hospital opens burn center

The Mission Hospital Burn, Wound and Hyperbaric Center opened July 27. Services include wound care, including postsurgical and radiation wounds, surgical strategies for nonhealing wounds, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and other treatments.
The center includes two hyperbaric chambers for patients suffering from serious burns. These chambers flood second- or third-degree burns with oxygen to try to ward off infection.
It’s the first burn center in Western North Carolina. Previously, burn patients were transferred to Winston-Salem or Augusta, Ga., for treatment. Mission Health transferred almost 100 patients out of WNC for treatment in 2022.
The center is at 428 Biltmore Ave. For more information, call 828-213-4600.
MAHEC psychiatry residents join Sweeten Creek
Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center in East Asheville hired all four psychiatrists who completed Mountain Area Health Education Center’s four-year residency in June.
These psychiatrists are among 19 physicians who completed a medical residency or fellowship at MAHEC and are staying in WNC to practice.
MAHEC established a psychiatry residency in 2017 and a rural psychiatry track for residents in 2022 to address a shortage of behavioral health professionals in the area. All 16 counties in WNC were experiencing shortages in 2022.
Sweeten Creek is scheduled to open this month and will serve patients of all ages. For more information, visit avl.mx/cw8.
Medical center hosts ‘teddy bear clinic’ for kids
Angel Medical Center will host a “teddy bear clinic” from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 124 One Center Court in Franklin. Children can bring their teddy bear or a stuffed animal to receive “a checkup” and learn about the hospital and various medical procedures. If the stuffed animal has a “boo-boo,” the Angel Medical Center team will stitch it up. Free stuffed animals will be available for children who arrive without their own. For more information, call 828-524-8411.
Hotline debuts to report sexual misconduct at VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced July 14 that individuals who use VA facilities can report incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault by calling 800-698-2411, option 9. Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors may all use the hotline. Incidents can still be reported to VA staff, VA police and local law enforcement. For more information visit www.va.gov/STOP-HARASSMENT.
Recovery center expands drop-in hours
The Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, 46 Westgate Shopping Center, expanded its drop-in community hours until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drop-in community connects people to recovery-related resources and peer support. Call 828-552-3858 for more information.
Alzheimer’s walk steps off Oct. 14
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at Carrier Park, 200 Amboy Road. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Participants are asked to register and make a donation or raise funds for the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association. To register or learn more about how to sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit act.alz.org.asheville.
Community kudos
- Family medicine physician Dr. Bradley Orr has joined Pardee BlueMD on Boylston Highway in Mills River. Orr is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 828-694-8150.
- The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville welcomed Shannon Kiggen as a behavior support specialist and Sonia Sciuto as bilingual parent educator.
- UNC Health Pardee announced four members to its board of directors: Dr. Robert Bryant, an emergency and urgent care physician at UNC Health Pardee; former Henderson County Commissioner Marilyn Gordon; former nurse Carol Ann Larimore; and Dr. Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College. They will serve through 2026.
Mark your calendars
- Youth OUTright is holding an herbalism workshop for LGBTQIA+ youth from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Art Garden, 191 Lyman St. No. 316. Sarah Nuñez of Aflorar Collective will instruct participants on how to make nonalcoholic tinctures and tea blends and share how herbs can support gender-affirming care. LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults ages 11-22 are invited. To register, visit avl.mx/cw7.
- Pisgah Legal Services is holding a community forum on changes to Medicaid from 9:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Road. Pisgah Legal Services attorneys and representatives from other nonprofits will address how Medicaid expansion will affect people in WNC. It is expected to go into effect in the fall pending action from the General Assembly. Registration is encouraged at avl.mx/cw6.
- The Children and Family Resource Center is holding an informational session over Zoom for parents about adolescent health and puberty from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15. Experts from the center will discuss normal versus concerning sexual behaviors and how to talk to children about tough topics. To register, contact shelbiee@childrenandfamily.org.
- Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers is holding a health fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 19, at Dale Fell Center, 77 McDowell St. AMCHC will give away backpacks and book supplies and share health information and resources.
The Pardee Hospital Foundation will host a casino night fundraiser from 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at Burntshirt Vineyards, 2695 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville. Funds raised will support UNC Health Pardee’s cardiology program. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased from Sarah Swartz at 828-233-2700.
- Author Stephen Jenkinson and musician Gregory Hoskins will perform “A Night of Grief and Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, at Diana Wortham Theater, 18 Biltmore Ave. The event will explore the grieving process and is sponsored by the Center for Conscious Living & Dying. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at avl.mx/cwa.
- Asheville Comprehensive Treatment Center, an addiction treatment center, is hosting a recovery carnival from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at its clinic at 2 McDowell St. The carnival will be a family-friendly gathering with food, recovery resources and games available for everyone. For more information contact Sarah Cochran at 828-225-6050, ext. 202.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.