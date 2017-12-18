Conscious Party: T.C. Roberson alumni basketball game

WHAT: Women’s and men’s basketball games to benefit the Sizemore family

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: T.C. Roberson High School, 250 Overlook Road

WHY: Putting a twist on the traditional high school reunion and homecoming gatherings, a group of T.C. Roberson alumni have organized a pair of basketball games featuring former players.

On Friday, Dec. 22, in the school’s gym, there will be both a women’s game and one for men. The goal is to recognize all former players who attend, whether they step out on the floor to compete or not.

“Don’t think you are too old, too slow, too big or too little,” say the organizers on the games’ Facebook event page. “We want all to participate.”

All proceeds will support Rich and Pam Sizemore. Diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in January 2015, Pam was a teacher in the Buncombe County schools system for more than 30 years, primarily in the progressive education program. She was the assistant director of the PEP Program at T.C. Roberson for eight years, coached volleyball at Cane Creek Middle School and was an assistant volleyball coach at T.C. Roberson for six years.

Rich also taught and coached at T.C. Roberson for more 30 years. The couple’s daughter, Kathryn, is currently a senior at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she plays on the school volleyball team.

Although ALS has impacted her physically, organizers say Pam “hasn’t let it change her passion for life and her love for family and friends” and, “true to her positive and determined nature, she has continued to push through and not let this situation change her perspective on life.”

The organizers’ “hope is to raise funds to help address current and future medical expenses Pam and her family will face as a result of her courageous battle with ALS. It will also help provide an opportunity for Pam and her family to make as many memories as possible during this challenging time.”

The T.C. Roberson alumni basketball game takes place 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, at the high school’s gymnasium. $10. tcrramsclub.membershiptoolkit.com