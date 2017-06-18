Conscious Party: The Mane Event

WHAT: A celebration and fundraiser for Heart of Horse Sense

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 1-6 p.m.

WHERE: Horse Sense of the Carolinas Farm, Marshall

WHY: Saddle up for a day of “good, clean, farm-friendly family fun” at the inaugural Mane Event, a celebratory fundraiser for Heart of Horse Sense. The nonprofit organization provides equine therapy services for veterans and at-risk children throughout Western North Carolina, says Executive Director Shannon Knapp.

Not many people understand just what equine therapy really is, Knapp says, so a focus of the event will be explaining their services to the public. The afternoon event will include rhythmic riding demonstrations for kids, natural horsemanship demos, a barbecue meal from local vendors, live music, children’s crafts, a cash bar, silent auction and a discovery trail scavenger hunt to show all that it takes to keep the farm operational.

Additionally, veteran support organizations that provide out-of-the-box services will also hold interactive demonstrations, Knapp said. “This is going to be a way for the community at large but also veterans in particular to learn about some of the ‘Asheville’ equivalents to therapy with some of these really cool outside organizations that are going to be there,” she said.

With all of the event’s offerings, Knapp hopes visitors will take away a sense of understanding. “Connection and relationships with each other is the key — if we have those connections and healthy relationships with other people, I think we can do anything. For our veterans and our kids, that’s going to be what solves the problem.”

Tickets are available online, $35, $25 for military or children 12 and younger.