Wellness in brief: Food and beverage industry group offers addiction support

Ben’s Friends, a support group for food and beverage industry workers dealing with substance abuse and addiction, held its first meeting at 11 a.m. July 23 at Posana, 1 Biltmore Ave., Asheville. Meetings will continue weekly on Tuesdays at the same time and place. No registration is required.

Founded in Charleston, S.C., in 2016 following a series of deaths in that city’s restaurant scene, Ben’s Friends has spread to other cities, including Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta; Asheville will be the seventh city to have an official chapter. The organization’s name honors Ben Murray, a chef who committed suicide after struggling with alcohol addiction.

“The support group is unique because it brings people together who understand the challenges of being sober while working in the hospitality industry,” said Jane Anderson, executive director of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, in a press release. “Addiction is everywhere, but not all people in recovery are required to work around and serve their ‘drug of choice.’ Our goal is to make our restaurants a safe place to work for those in recovery.”

More information is available at bensfriendshope.com.

Art + Wellness Weekend coming July 25-27

Events focused on the intersection of expression, art and wellness will take place in and around the YMI Cultural Center at 39 S. Market St. in Asheville Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27 as the adé PROJECT presents its first Art + Wellness Weekend. Spanish interpretation will be provided and child care is available with prior notice. More information and registration is available at avl.mx/6bn.

In addition, a caucus on healing for people of color will take place 8-10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, featuring yoga and martial arts instructors in collaboration with the Asheville Yoga Festival and DaniWay Yoga, Wellness and Wisdom. Location information will be provided upon registration at avl.mx/6bo.

AdventHealth, Haywood Regional earn top hospital safety marks

The Leapfrog Group recently released new hospital safety grades. The grades are based on performance measures provided to the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and supplemental, self-reported data.

AdventHealth Hendersonville and Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde received A grades. Asheville’s Mission Hospital, Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital in Hendersonville and Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva earned B grades, and Rutherford Regional Medical Center in Rutherfordton scored a C grade.

Before choosing a care provider based on online recommendations, Gail Darren, quality services director at Pardee UNC Health Care, recommends that health care consumers view the rankings in context. “I encourage health care consumers to ask, ‘Is the data in the most recent calendar year? Or is it from three or more years ago?’ Most organizations have progressed in the past few years; changes might have been made, but it won’t be reflected in the public ratings,” Darren says. “It is usually a minimum of a year before anything is reported on publicly.”

Grants power wellness services in WNC

Jackson County-based Vecinos Farmworker Health Program received a $150,000 grant from the Melvin R. Lane Fund of the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. The nonprofit advocates for and provides medical support to uninsured and underinsured farmworkers and their families. “Our mobile clinic helps overcome the barriers that migrant farmworkers face in getting care, including transportation, time, cost, language and cultural competency,” said Marianne Martínez , executive director of Vecinos, in a press release. “By bringing bilingual staff with specific training in agriculture medicine directly to marginalized populations, we are able to offer appropriate services that help ensure a holistic approach to health care.” In the past year, Vecinos served 800 patients in the region.

The Sisters of Mercy of North Carolina Foundation announced grant awards totaling $230,000 to five nonprofits operating in Buncombe and Henderson counties, including the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County; the Children & Family Resource Center of Henderson County; Pisgah Legal Services; Read to Succeed; and the United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County's Middle School Success Initiative.

The YMCA of WNC offers three programs to help people living with Parkinson’s disease improve movement and build social support networks: Pedaling for Parkinson’s, PWR!Moves and Rock Steady Boxing. Participation in the programs is free for patients and caregivers, a benefit that’s made possible by support from the Parkinson’s Foundation, including a new $15,000 grant. For more information on PD programming at the Y, see avl.mx/6bh.

South College School of Nursing earns CCNE accreditation

STAMP OF APPROVAL: The South College School of Nursing earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for both its bachelor’s and master’s degree level programs in nursing. The institution’s Asheville campus is at 140 Sweeten Creek Road. Photo courtesy of South College

The South College School of Nursing has earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for both its bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in nursing. The accreditation covers five years. According to a press release, CCNE is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a national agency that assesses and identifies programs that engage in effective educational practices.

In addition to its Asheville campus, South College also offers nursing programs online and at its Knoxville and Nashville campuses in Tennessee and its Atlanta campus.

