Health checkup: Balance and joy

Chad Johnson, the founder of Chad Johnson Acupuncture, talks about bringing the body into balance, misconceptions about acupuncture and cultivating joy.

What role do acupuncture and other non-Western therapies have to play in wellness?

Acupuncture and traditional East Asian medicine play a crucial role in wellness as we work with symptoms to navigate to the root cause. When we treat the root cause, we bring the body back into balance and symptoms resolve.

Many of the diagnostics used in treatment would be considered subclinical in a traditional Western clinic. For example, a subtle tenderness on the arch of the foot might go unnoticed on bloodwork. This mild form of kidney disharmony, left untreated, can become high blood pressure, adrenal fatigue, urinary problems, etc.

Diet and lifestyle can be fine-tuned to support health rather than hinder vitality and contribute to injury. (Think standard American diet and overtraining injuries.) In the colder months, a cold green smoothie in the morning may hinder digestion and muscle function, whereas warm oatmeal would have a more nourishing effect.

What are some misconceptions about what acupuncture can and can’t do for your health?

There is sometimes a misconception that you must believe in acupuncture for it to work. Acupuncture works by removing blockages in the body which are found by palpation. Both the patient and practitioner can feel the positive changes at the same time. Whether the patient believes or not doesn’t change the outcome. This wins over skeptics every time.

A big misconception is that acupuncture is mysterious and esoteric. Acupuncture is an ancient medicine (3,000-plus years old) that is rooted in deep observation of the human body and nature. It works directly with the organs and the myriad of other systems in the body. It is holistic medicine working simultaneously on the body, the mind and spirit. It is a practical medicine, it is a poetic medicine. It can be both. The results are tangible and can be easily felt by both patient and practitioner. The shared goal is to restore harmony and access greater vitality.

What does wellness mean to you, and how do you pursue it?

To be well is to have a balance of mind, body and spirit. To create balance, I start with the diet. I rest more. And I try to play more.

Most people think of resting as lying on the couch and watching TV. Mental rest and spiritual rest are what is needed by most of us during these times. We can do this by unplugging from electronics and connecting to ourselves and to nature. We can walk in the woods, draw, read or write poetry, spend time with animals, garden, even simply staring out the window with a cup of tea will work. Additionally, we would do well to practice breathing daily, hydrate well, get enough sleep, be gentle with ourselves and cultivate joy.