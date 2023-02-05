Health checkup: The evolution of the local vitamin and herb scene

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue.

Bill Cheek, who co-owns Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs with Mike Rogers, shares insights on the most popular vitamin and herbs in Asheville, the changing landscape of the business and ways he stays healthy.

What are the most popular vitamins or herbs that you sell in Asheville, and what are they used for?

The most popular are magnesium, vitamin B12, B-complex, vitamin D3 — all of which support healthy body functions. Red yeast rice helps with cholesterol. Zinc, quercetin, N-actyl cysteine and vitamin C work as immune boosters. Hemp CBD helps with anxiety, sleep and pain. Melatonin, valerian are also helpful for sleep. And turmeric is great for inflammation.

How has herbal medicine evolved in Asheville since you’ve worked here?

We opened in 1996. America was hungry for products and information back then. We sold tons of book; now, the internet has replaced books. In 1996, we were one of the few outlets for high-quality supplements and solid information; now products are everywhere, online, even at flea markets.

A positive from all this is that supplement companies are more reliable and offer better quality control and testing. But health needs never change! We all still need good nutrition, hydration, exercise, relaxation and the practice of kindness.

Where do you like to go to relieve your stress?

My gym, the riverfront trails, any river for some good paddling and the multitude of great trails and waterfalls. Get outdoors!