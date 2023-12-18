In the spirit: A conversation about spirituality with Lisa Forehand of Carolina Jews for Justice

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress‘ In the Winter Spirit issue, we reached out to local poets, religious leaders, activists and soothsayers to share their thoughts on the topic of spirituality. Below is one in a series of conversations featured in this week’s issue.

Lisa Forehand is the statewide organizer for Carolina Jews for Justice, a grassroots organization that combines advocacy and education to organize a nonpartisan Jewish voice for justice in North Carolina. She lives in Asheville.

Xpress: What does spirituality mean to you, and how do you experience it in Western North Carolina?

Forehand: I try to have a personal relationship with God (I prefer to call that which is greater than me Spirit). I also live my life in a spiritual way. I have personal spiritual practices (including mindfulness, meditation, yoga, talking to God) that help me cultivate my ever-evolving relationship to and with Spirit. I also find Spirit present in relationships — when working for justice and building beloved community. Mostly, my spirituality calls me to show up in love (and forgiveness when I miss that aspirational goal because I’m human too) and acknowledge the Divine in all beings.

For those seeking to embrace a more spiritual life, what advice would you offer?

Listen to your heart. Do you want to be alone or with others to cultivate a more spiritual life? Are you open to trying new practices that might bring you closer to a higher power? Do you feel called to dig deeper into your existing tradition? Is a mystical path of interest to you? Does the Divine feel closer when you are in nature? I believe there is One Spirit (something greater than me/us), but that there are many viable and worthy paths that can lead to Spirit. Being a lifelong seeker is a good start.

What misconceptions exist about spirituality?

One of the biggest misconceptions about spirituality is thinking that one size fits all and that somehow one way is better than another. Institutional religion may be one path, but it is not the only way to find deeper spirituality. Far from having the answer, the more I learn about spirituality, the more questions I have.