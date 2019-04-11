Jon Nilsson promotes biochar as soil superstar

Posted on by Cathy Holt
Jon Nilsson
BURNING FOR YOU: Jon Nilsson's CharGrow charges biochar, highly porous charcoal, with nutrients and microbes to create a beneficial, carbon-sequestering soil amendment. Photo by Cathy Holt

Soil scientist and ecologist Jon Nilsson has been working on the reclamation of drastically disturbed land since 1985, gaining over three decades of agricultural experience in the process. But his favorite tool in the work of restoring depleted soils has an even longer track record: Biochar, a highly porous charcoal made by burning organic material at high temperatures with little oxygen, was first used by the indigenous people of the Amazon roughly 3,500 years ago.

“It’s a carbon-capture technology to grow plants — the opposite of throwing carbon into the air to make fertilizers to grow plants,” Nilsson explains, noting that biochar can lock carbon in the soil for up to 2,000 years. “You’re utilizing biomass waste and farming the waste to make a better crop.”

At Mills River-based CharGrow, Nilsson “charges” biochar’s tiny pores with nutrients and microbes that help build soil vitality. He compares the resulting BioGranules to a bank vault in the soil, pointing to studies conducted at Virginia Tech where the product boosted tomato yields at first pick by over 50 percent. Other field trials have found CharGrow’s products to increase germination, drought tolerance and disease resistance.

“With charged biochar, you’re building a better biome for the plant, permanently changing soil’s ability to hold nutrients, water and beneficial biology,” Nilsson says. “You can buy a carbon-sequestering tomato that was organically grown and also contributed to building the biome — it’s a path out of climate change.”

Editor’s note: As part of our monthlong celebration of this region’s commitment to sustainable ways of living and working in community, Xpress is highlighting some of those who are making a difference by taking action on a variety of creative and inspiring initiatives.

SHARE
About Cathy Holt
Cathy Holt is director of HeartSpeak: Listening & Speaking from the Heart (www.heartspeakpeace.com). She teaches classes in the Connection Practice and provides coaching in HeartMath for personal resilience. She is also a founding member of Asheville TimeBank and the Green Grannies.
View all posts by Cathy Holt →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.