Mission back in Blue Cross network effective Dec. 15

Mission Health has reached an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina that will bring Mission back into the Blue Cross networks effective Dec. 15. The announcement comes after months of public debate and the termination of its contract with Blue Cross on Oct. 5. All patients with BCBSNC insurance will be able to receive care at Mission Heath facilities at in-network rates. The Mission Health system includes six hospitals in Western North Carolina.

The joint statement by BCBSNC and Mission Health said, “Mission Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have entered into an agreement for Mission Health participation in Blue Cross networks effective, Friday, December 15, 2017. Both parties are pleased to reach agreement on the mutual goal of ensuring that the people of Western North Carolina receive the affordable, quality health care that they need.”

In a press release on Dec. 5, Dr. Patrick Conway, president and CEO of BCBSNC, said, “We are firmly committed to ensuring that our customers have access to high-quality, more affordable health care. We are glad that Mission Health has partnered with us to achieve this goal.”

Because the details of the contract are confidential, both Mission Health and BCBSNC say they will not share additional details beyond what is available in their joint statement and the frequently asked questions, or FAQ, sections of their websites.

According to the Mission Health website, the new contract now covers BCBSNC commercial and Medicare Advantage plan members.

On July 5, Mission Health announced its intent to terminate its contract with BCBSNC by midnight on Oct. 4 if the insurance provider did not agree to higher reimbursement rates for Mission services. Since the end of the contract on Oct. 5, patients with insurance through BCBSNC have been subject to out-of-network rates at Mission facilities, except for those who visit the emergency room or qualify for continuity of care.

MORE INFO

standwithmission.org

blog.bcbsnc.com/mission-health

For questions call Mission at 828-412-6052.