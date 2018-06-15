Wellness news and happenings

Walk a mile

Our VOICE will hold its ninth annual Walk a Mile event on Saturday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Pack Square Park. This year’s walk — The People’s March to End Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence — traces a mile-long route through downtown Asheville to raise awareness of sexual violence.

In previous years, the walk issued a challenge to men to “walk the talk” about reducing sexual violence by donning women’s shoes. As a lighthearted way of addressing this serious issue, men typically walked in high heels. The year’s walk is more inclusive, recognizing that sexual violence is not gender-specific. According to Our VOICE, one of every four women, one of every six men, and one of every two transgender people experience sexual violence in their lives. This year’s walk will focus not on the shoes worn but on solidarity with those who have broken the silence to stop the violence.

The march, which Xpress readers have voted as a top local fundraising event in the “Best of WNC” awards, is Our VOICE’s largest yearly fundraiser. While participants may walk without officially registering for the event, registration is open to individuals and teams at ourvoicenc.org. The cost is $15 for students and $25 for adults.

The event will feature sign making, an address by Executive Director Angelica Wind, a DJ and a kids’ art area. Local nonprofits hosting booths include Youth OutRight, Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC, the YWCA of Asheville, Pisgah Legal, Mountain Child Advocacy Center, Asheville Latin Americans Achieving Success, Helpmate and Western North Carolina AIDS Project.

Time to make a plan

Thinking through end-of-life medical treatment decisions is an important process that’s much easier to put off than to tackle directly. A free workshop on Thursday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute on the UNC Asheville campus aims to help.

Attendees will receive information and assistance and can leave with legally executed, notarized advance directive documents — the Health Care Power of Attorney and Living Will. Workshop participants can have their signed advanced directive documents made available in Mission Health’s electronic medical records system, which is accessible to physicians and hospitals across North Carolina.

At the workshop, a panel of elder care professionals will answer questions about end-of-life issues, including ethical and legal matters, the uses of advance directives, and how to communicate treatment wishes to family and medical personnel.

For more information on the workshop, including suggestions for things to do in advance, visit avl.mx/4nu or call 828-251-6140.

Women funding women

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina announced a $450,000 Collaborative High Impact Grant to ensure the safety of women and children at its 14th annual Power of the Purse luncheon in Asheville on May 22. The grant goes to Buncombe Partners in Prevention, a collaborative effort of Helpmate, Mountain Child Advocacy Center, Our VOICE and Pisgah Legal Services. These organizations will work together to address sexual violence, domestic abuse and child mistreatment in the WNC community.

The featured speaker at the luncheon, which was a benefit for the Women’s Fund, was Maria Hinojosa, whose talk was titled “My American Experience: Immigration, Disparity and Opportunity.” Hinojosa told the story of her journey from Mexico City through Chicago and eventually to Barnard College in New York City. She became the first Latina correspondent for NPR, CNN and PBS.

CFWNC communications director Lindsay Hearn says the grant is largest competitive grant ever made by the organization.

The CFWNC, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, helps donors and nonprofits make charitable contributions that improve communities through regional initiatives and partnerships. It serves 18 WNC counties and grants more than $18 million annually.

Membership has its benefits

Fed up with the high cost and hassle of a simple visit with a doctor? Range Urgent Care at 674 Merrimon Ave. in Asheville has announced a new membership program that allows patients to see a physician for $10 a visit.

Members pay $30 a month, gaining access to an unlimited number of $10 visits which include all in-house services such as X-rays, procedures, lab work performed on site and over 20 common prescriptions.

Some reasons patients visit urgent care include flu treatment, lacerations, strep infections and broken bones. Range also offers virtual visits, rehydration via IV fluids and school and employment physicals.

More information is available at 828-490-4847 or rangeurgentcare.com.