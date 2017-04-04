Movie Information

In Brief: I was a young film studies major in 2004 when Jean-Luc Godard's Notre Musique premiered in New York, and I had a membership to the Film Forum that guaranteed me discounted tickets — which was convenient, because I wouldn't have been able to afford them otherwise. Andrew Sarris, one of my professors at the time, intensely disliked Godard's film due to its treatment of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, and while he certainly wasn't wrong (he seldom was), I also don't hate it quite as much as he did. Late period Godard is certainly lesser Godard, but I've traditionally been of the mindset that any Godard is better than no Godard, so any scant affinity I have for this film is in relation to my affection for its director rather than to its particular merits. Your mileage may vary.