Classic World Cinema by Courtyard Gallery will present Notre Musique on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center, 2160 Hwy 70, Swannanoa.
Notre Musique
Movie Information
|Score:
|Genre:
|Drama
|Director:
|Jean-Luc Godard
|Starring:
|Nade Dieu, Sarah Adler
|Rated:
|NR
One thought on “Notre Musique”
This film does not give you ready-made, simple answers to common questions, it gives you some points which are incredibly interesting to develop and think about. Sarajevo is the ideal place where peoples, histories and cultures mix and sometimes sadly clash. When the young girl is asked “Why Sarajevo?” the touching answer she gives is “Because Palestine. I come from Tel Aviv and wanted to see a place where people can get along in harmony”. There’s so much to think about this movie. And everything is filmed so well, so limpidly, with such a mastery, you can’t stop staring at the screen. “Godard is the only film director in the world” (Freddy Buache)