Notre Musique

In Brief: I was a young film studies major in 2004 when Jean-Luc Godard's Notre Musique premiered in New York, and I had a membership to the Film Forum that guaranteed me discounted tickets — which was convenient, because I wouldn't have been able to afford them otherwise. Andrew Sarris, one of my professors at the time, intensely disliked Godard's film due to its treatment of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, and while he certainly wasn't wrong (he seldom was), I also don't hate it quite as much as he did. Late period Godard is certainly lesser Godard, but I've traditionally been of the mindset that any Godard is better than no Godard, so any scant affinity I have for this film is in relation to my affection for its director rather than to its particular merits. Your mileage may vary.
Genre: Drama
Director: Jean-Luc Godard
Starring: Nade Dieu, Sarah Adler
Rated: NR

  carlos

    This film does not give you ready-made, simple answers to common questions, it gives you some points which are incredibly interesting to develop and think about. Sarajevo is the ideal place where peoples, histories and cultures mix and sometimes sadly clash. When the young girl is asked “Why Sarajevo?” the touching answer she gives is “Because Palestine. I come from Tel Aviv and wanted to see a place where people can get along in harmony”. There’s so much to think about this movie. And everything is filmed so well, so limpidly, with such a mastery, you can’t stop staring at the screen. “Godard is the only film director in the world” (Freddy Buache)

