Tod Browning Double Feature

Movie Information

In Brief: The Asheville Film Society will kick off its month-long October celebration of horror with a double feature from one of the unrivaled greats of the early horror cinema, the legendary Tod Browning. While many are well acquainted with Browning's better known films such as 1932's Freaks or 1931's Bela Lugosi Dracula, few are as familiar with his early work with Lon Chaney — which is unfortunate, because they're some of the creepiest things ever committed to celluloid. We'll be starting out with The Unholy Three (1925), followed by The Unknonwn (1927) — both of which star Chaney and touch on Browning's perennial trope of disturbing circus performers. Further plot synopsis would be superfluous, but trust me when I say that both of these films are absolutely terrifying. Don't miss this rare opportunity to be scared senseless by one of the great masters of the genre with a double bill that screams to be seen on the big screen. The Asheville Film Society will screen The Unholy Three and The Unknown on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The Grail Moviehouse, hosted by Xpress movie critic Scott Douglas.