The Asheville Film Society will screen The Unholy Three and The Unknown on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The Grail Moviehouse, hosted by Xpress movie critic Scott Douglas.
Tod Browning Double Feature
Movie Information
|Horror
|Tod Browning
|Lon Chaney, Victor McLaglen, Harry Earles; Lon Chaney, Joan Crawford, Norman Kerry
|NR
One thought on “Tod Browning Double Feature”
While THE UNHOLY THREE is certainly a great movie, IMO, WEST OF ZANZIBAR would have made a better companion piece for THE UNKNOWN considering the nature of the characters that Chaney plays in each. Plus you get Lionel Barrymore and a pre-42nd STREET Warner Baxter.