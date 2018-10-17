Unless otherwise noted, all events will be held in the Ingles Mountain View Room in UNC Asheville’s Wilma M. Sherrill Center. All events except the Friday, Oct. 19 performance at the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center are free.

Thursday, Oct. 18

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Opening reception at the YMI Cultural Center, 39 S. Market St., Asheville. The event will include a lecture by William H. Turner, who co-edited the 1985 anthology Blacks in Appalachia, an awards presentation honoring Keynon Lake, the founder of the local nonprofit My Daddy Taught Me That, music from The Ink Well and catering by Delia’s Tea Time.

Friday, Oct. 19

9 a.m-4:15 p.m. — Presentations about various aspects of local African-American history. Organizers have divided the presentations into a morning panel 9:15-11:45 a.m. on “African-Americans and Education,” an early afternoon panel 1-2:30 p.m. on “Arts, Archives and Activism,” and a late afternoon panel 2:45-4:15 p.m. on “Place and Narrative.”

4:30-6 p.m. — Naming of the Mullen & James Humanities Hall, which will honor four of UNC Asheville’s most influential African-American faculty members.

8-10 p.m. — Jace Clayton, AKA DJ /rupture, will perform “The Jacob Lawrence of Jacob Lawrence” at the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center at 120 College St. Tickets can be purchased at blackmountaincollege.org.

Saturday, Oct. 20

9:15-10:45 a.m. — Panel in partnership with Mountain BizWorks, “Developing Long-Tail Ecosystems and Value Chains that Start and Sustain Social Enterprises in Appalachia.”

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.— Brunch honoring Allen High School and Nina Simone, one of the school’s most famous graduates. The event will feature a talk by Sylvia Pate, a 1965 graduate of the school.

12:45-2:15 p.m. — “Crafting Affrilachia” roundtable in partnership with the Center for Craft. Roundtable will include Sharon Jones of SJ Studios, Jd Harrison of Studio H Designs and Viola Spells of Zenobia Studio.

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Screening of the documentary film What Happened, Miss Simone? with Larry Reni Thomas, a writer, radio announcer and lecturer.

7-11 p.m. — CoThinkk Awards Night at The Collider, Suite 401, 1 Haywood St. Register at cothinkk.org.