The following rules for inmates at the Buncombe County Detention Center were provided by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmates must follow all instructions and directions given to them by the HUO [housing unit officer]. Inmates must follow instructions and directions the first time and without discussion! In the event of an emergency, listen to and follow the instructions of the HUO quickly and quietly. All inmates must immediately return to their cell when instructed to do so by the HUO. Any and all questions will be directed to the HUO. Under no circumstances will an inmate approach any staff member, volunteer or visitor without the permission of the HUO. No sitting on the tables, stairs or railings. No resting or propping of feet on the tables, railings or seats. No standing on the chairs, tables, railings, bin boxes, sinks or beds. Do not cross any red line on the floor without permission from the HUO. Do not attach anything to the walls, doors, windows or columns of your cell or the facility. No inmate will enter another inmate’s cell. Inmates will not visit other inmates at the cell door or at a bunk when in a dorm. Inmates out of their individual cells will not talk to other inmates that are locked back inside their cells. During free time, inmates may only talk to other inmates when they are both out of their cells. In dorms, inmates will not visit with other inmates at their bunks. Inmates wanting to talk to other inmates will do so in the day room. No defacing or destruction of Buncombe County property. Inmates will be required to pay restitution for any damage and are subject to either disciplinary action or criminal charges. This includes marking on walls and clothing. No loitering on the mezzanine. (Upper Level) No entering the visitation or multipurpose room without permission from the HUO. Any time an inmate leaves a cell the bed must be properly made. The head of the bed is on the opposite side of where the desk is located. Inmates must sleep with their head away from the desk, so that the HUO may observe them through the window in the cell door during supervision rounds. Each cell will be inspected daily by the HUO on each shift. Inmates will not be allowed any free time until their cell has been cleaned and is in order. This includes the bed being made, and all personal items must be placed in the bin box or in a paper bag if a bin box has not been provided. When an inmate is in his/her cell, any items placed on the desk must be placed in a neat and orderly manner. Do not flush any paper, rags or other debris (except toilet paper) down any commode. All female inmates must dispose of sanitary napkins in a biohazard container. Night lights will be turned on at sunset and turned off at sunrise. Inmates are allowed to leave their daytime light on for reading purposes or writing letters. Cells not equipped with lights that can be operated from within the cell will be turned on and off at the Housing Unit Officer’s discretion. Inmates are to use the call box in their cells for emergencies only. Abuse of the call box will result in immediate disciplinary action. Inmates must close their cell doors immediately each time they enter or exit the cells. Inmates are not allowed to wash clothes in the shower or their cells. Inmates will shower in the shower area closest to their cells. For example, if an inmate is housed on the mezzanine level, they will shower on the mezzanine level. Inmates will be allowed to shower at least three times per week during free time. A razor may be given to each inmate who requests a razor on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday after breakfast. The HUO will take the razor back prior to any inmates exiting their cells. Inmates on special watch may request a razor to shave but will only be allowed to do this in the presence of two officers. No pens/pencils are allowed out in the dayroom. These must remain in the inmate’s cell. All of the chairs must remain at the telephone stations; these are not to be moved around the day room. Inmates may be allowed access to hot water after each meal at the discretion of the HUO. Inmates may also access hot water during the last 10 minutes of each hour of free time at the HUO’s discretion. Inmates may also have access to hot water the last hour of free time prior to lockdown at the HUO’s discretion. Cups will not be allowed in the day room except during this procedure and only to receive hot water. Inmates must return to their cells immediately after getting hot water. During headcount, inmates are required to stand at the door inside their cells and show the HUO their armbands. All inmates and inmate cells are subject to search at any time. Shadowboxing, simulated fighting, wrestling, horseplay or any other type of physical contact between two inmates will not be tolerated, regardless of the intent. At no time will any inmate’s sheets or blankets be tied.