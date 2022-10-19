2022 General Election Voter Guide

Western North Carolina voters have many choices to make this fall. From the U.S. Senate down to the Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 2022’s midterm elections feature contested races at nearly all levels of government. Buncombe County residents will have the additional responsibility of deciding on two bond referendums that could see county government borrow $70 million for land conservation and affordable housing initiatives.

It’s a lot to unpack. That’s why Mountain Xpress is presenting information about every contested local race to represent Buncombe County residents. Along with the full online version here, you can find a print version in two parts, being published on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. The first covers Asheville city government races, as well as contests for the local school boards; the second covers Buncombe County races, the N.C. General Assembly and U.S. House District 11.

Early in-person voting begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 5. The Buncombe County Board of Elections has more information about when and where to vote.

Absentee ballots to vote by mail may be requested through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Xpress has also compiled a list of voting FAQs to answer questions about the process and timeline.

Responses from candidates for each contested general election race are available at the pages linked below:

Previous Xpress coverage of the 2022 general election is available at the pages linked below: