2022 Primary Election Voter Guide

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Voter Guide badge 2022

From the Asheville City Board of Education’s first election to a heated Republican battle for the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, this year’s slate of primary races affecting Buncombe County residents has a lot going on. As part of our ongoing mission “to build community and strengthen democracy by serving an active, thoughtful readership at the local level, where the impact of citizen action is greatest,” Mountain Xpress is proud to offer this guide to the action.

Early in-person voting begins Thursday, April 28, and the Buncombe County Board of Elections has more information about when and where to vote. Absentee ballots to vote by mail may be requested through Tuesday, May 10. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17. Xpress has also compiled a list of voting FAQs to answer questions about the process and timeline.

Responses from candidates for each contested primary election race are available at the pages linked below:

Previous Xpress coverage of the 2022 primary election is available at the pages linked below:

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.