2022 Primary Election Voter Guide

From the Asheville City Board of Education’s first election to a heated Republican battle for the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, this year’s slate of primary races affecting Buncombe County residents has a lot going on. As part of our ongoing mission “to build community and strengthen democracy by serving an active, thoughtful readership at the local level, where the impact of citizen action is greatest,” Mountain Xpress is proud to offer this guide to the action.
Early in-person voting begins Thursday, April 28, and the Buncombe County Board of Elections has more information about when and where to vote. Absentee ballots to vote by mail may be requested through Tuesday, May 10. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17. Xpress has also compiled a list of voting FAQs to answer questions about the process and timeline.
Responses from candidates for each contested primary election race are available at the pages linked below:
- Asheville City Council
- Asheville Mayor
- Asheville City Board of Education
- Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1 — Democratic
- Buncombe County District Attorney — Democratic
- Buncombe County Sheriff — Democratic
- Buncombe County Sheriff — Republican
- N.C. House of Representatives District 115 — Republican
- N.C. Senate District 46 — Republican
- N.C. Senate District 49 — Democratic
- U.S. House of Representatives District 11 — Democratic
- U.S. House of Representatives District 11 — Republican
Previous Xpress coverage of the 2022 primary election is available at the pages linked below:
- “NC-11 Republican candidates debate sans Cawthorn” — April 13, 2022
- “District attorney candidates address CIBO” — April 4, 2022
- “Democratic NC14 candidates hold first Buncombe forum” — Feb. 16, 2022
- “N.C. House vacancies pave way for new faces in 2022” — Jan. 3, 2022
