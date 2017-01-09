Asheville’s Development Services Department loses another director

Jason Nortz, Asheville’s most recent development services director, vacated his post in late December. Diane Meek, who formerly served as the department’s business technology project manager, was appointed interim director.

According to both Meek and city spokesperson Polly McDaniel, Nortz left Asheville to accept a job opportunity closer to his extended family on the West Coast.

The Development Services Department oversees a range of business and construction activities. Permitting, inspections, stormwater, ordinances and enforcement all fall under its purview. At the City Manager’s Development Forum on Nov. 18, 2016, Nortz reported that the department serves an average of nearly 100 customers a day in its Development Center on South Charlotte Street. To shorten wait times, the department has issued a request for proposals for an electronic document review system, he said.

Nortz joined the city in March 2015 from Palo Alto, Calif. Wayne Clark was hired from Port Orange, Fla. to lead the department in November 2015, but left to return to his previous employer in January. Nortz then served as director from Jan. 22 until announcing his departure in December.