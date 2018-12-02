Biz briefs: Foundry hotel opens, Venture Asheville to host awards

Van Winkle celebrates ranking, judgeship

The Van Winkle Law Firm was recognized as a 2019 Best Law Firm for Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in Asheville for 13 practice areas by U.S. News — Best Lawyers. To be eligible for this ranking, a firm must have at least one attorney who has been included in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which is determined by peer review and client feedback. Earlier this year, 16 lawyers from the firm were recognized in the 2019 edition.

A complete list of 2019 best law firm rankings is available at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

The firm also announced that William Carleton Metcalf, a former senior principal in the firm, was named U.S. magistrate judge for the Western District of North Carolina. Metcalf began his new role Nov. 1.

Mobile oil change tests WNC market

WNC Mobile Oil Change is offering introductory prices for on-site oil changes to test the demand for the service in the Asheville area.

“We hope to offer the convenience of third-party fleet maintenance to the general public,” Paul Horrell, co-owner and oil-change tech, said in a press release. “We live in a world where on-site and on-demand services are becoming the new norm. It’s only natural that we would explore an innovative new process that could disrupt an industry that hasn’t changed since the ’80s.”

Using a mobile oil vacuum system, technicians access and remove the oil from beneath the hood rather than pulling the drain plug underneath the car, allowing the work to take place nearly anywhere. WNC Mobile Oil Change will recycle the used oil and oil filters in an environmentally friendly manner.

Appointments are available at 828-365-8821 or online at www.wncmobile.com. Customers will receive a free estimate for their vehicle.

Foundry Hotel opens

The Foundry Hotel opened at 51 S. Market St. on Nov. 20. According to a publicist, the hotel offers “hyperlocalized experiences in The Block, a historic neighborhood largely untouched by Asheville’s recent tourism boom.”

The hotel’s restaurant, Benne on Eagle, will serve breakfast and dinner, while its Workshop Lounge offers drinks and live music.

Venture Asheville to host awards event

The inaugural Venture 15 awards will recognize the 15 area startups with the highest compounded annual growth rates, while additional awards will go to the mentor, investor, entrepreneur and resource of the year. The 2018 Courage Award will honor a tenacious and resilient entrepreneur in the community.

The event takes place 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Isis Music Hall, 743 Haywood Road. For more information and tickets, visit avl.mx/5fr or call the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-258-6101.