Biz Briefs: Gibbins Advisors named independent monitor for Mission/HCA deal

On Oct. 31 — over nine months after N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced his conditions of approval for the sale of Mission Health to HCA Healthcare — one of those key conditions was met by the naming of Gibbins Advisors as the independent monitor of HCA’s compliance with the deal. In a press release announcing the move, Stein said the monitor would play a key role in ensuring consumers were protected.

“To be successful, the monitor must take the time to engage with communities in Western North Carolina,” Stein said. “Specifically, I am looking forward to hearing about town hall meetings and other opportunities for the monitor to hear directly from the people who are impacted by HCA’s health care decisions.”

Janice Brumit, the chair of the Dogwood Health Trust that was established as part of the Mission/HCA transaction, said Gibbins would work with her nonprofit and five regional advisory boards to evaluate HCA’s compliance. The firm will be responsible for reviewing HCA’s annual reports, inspecting hospital facilities and weighing in on changes to rural health commitments.

On the home front

The Cliffs, a collection of luxury housing developments, launched a new homebuilding program at its Walnut Cove community in Arden. Greenville, S.C.-based architect Mel Dias will design 21 homes in Walnut Cove’s The Meadow neighborhood, with properties available for sale next year.

Acony Bell Tiny Home Community in Mills River opened leasing of the development's second phase. More than 50 new sites are now available "for tiny home dwellers and investors looking to own an affordable vacation home," according to a press release. An open house for the community will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m-2 p.m.

The Asheville Home Builders Association announced the winners of its 2019 Parade of Homes on Oct. 17. The Best in Show award went to Silver Dog Construction, while Milestone Contracting earned nods for Viewer’s Choice and Green Certification.

On Oct. 8-9, Bank of America donated $45,000 to affordable housing efforts across Western North Carolina. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity received $30,000, while Habitat for Humanity of Henderson County received $15,000.

Welcome to town

Eric Estes , a recent Asheville transplant from Mooresville, opened Office Pride of Asheville-Arden, a commercial cleaning services franchise. Estes, who has a background in medical sales, says his primary focus will be serving health care facilities.

Asheville-based furniture store Yesterday's Tree has launched a downtown location at 58 College St. CURATED by Yesterday's Tree "is a unique edit of home furnishings, accessories, artwork and textiles geared toward the chic city-life boutique shopper," according to a press release.

Gym chain Planet Fitness has signed a lease at 2623 Hendersonville Road in Arden and plans to open a new location of nearly 25,000 square feet on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

