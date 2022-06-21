Biz briefs: Opportunity Appalachia to support two Old Fort businesses

Old Fort may soon receive an economic boost from two new ventures selected for a regional business development initiative. Opportunity Appalachia, a collaboration of national investment entities and Appalachia-based economic development organizations such as Asheville-based Mountain BizWorks, announced plans to support the Catawba Vale Community Center and Grier Lodging Project in the McDowell County town.

The community center, a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, is slated for remodeling into shared manufacturing, retail, restaurant, educational and community spaces. The roughly $5.1 million project is expected to create or retain 75-100 living-wage jobs. The lodging project, based out of Old Fort’s Camp Grier, aims to create an approximately 75,000-square-foot outdoor recreation hub with commercial space and various lodging options, generating 30 jobs at a cost of about $20 million.

Both projects are part of the G5 Trail Collective, a nonprofit that seeks to use a planned 42-mile trail expansion on nearby U.S. Forest Service land as a catalyst for economic development. “From the inception, we saw more than a single project, and our efforts are really tied closely together,” says Stephanie Swepson-Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., which is developing the Catawba Vale Community Center.

Assistance from Opportunity Appalachia, Swepson-Twitty says, includes critical technical support and guidance in getting the projects started, as well as direct connections with the group’s funders for future capital. “They are providing us an opportunity for pre-development work that happens with construction. That is often the most difficult money to acquire and includes help with architects, engineering and permitting,” she says. “If I had to draw up a wish list of how I would do a development, this is it.”

Camp Grier Director Jason McDougald says he’s particularly excited about how Opportunity Appalachia focuses on comprehensive community impact. The Grier Lodging Project, he notes, plans to go beyond lodging and create affordable long-term housing for young adults interested in outdoor recreation careers. He hopes to work alongside McDowell Technical Community College to facilitate educational opportunities that could pair with the project.

“Our goal is for young people to take advantage of Old Fort, get a two-year degree, a job, a great place to rent, all right there in town,” he says. “The opportunity we have in Old Fort is to move in tandem with the Catawba Vale project, with the town, with the community college. Really, everyone in their lanes working together.”

Opportunity Appalachia received 75 applications for technical assistance from across Central Appalachia (Southeast Ohio, East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Southwest Virginia, and West Virginia). Nine WNC projects were selected, including the two in Old Fort, with a total projected impact of about 350 jobs and $70 million in local investment.. The full list of projects and more information is available at avl.mx/bom.

