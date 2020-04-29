Biz in brief: Buncombe TDA grants, Salute to Small Business Week

TDA could earmark $5 million for local tourism businesses

Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, announced he will introduce legislation to the N.C. General Assembly to allow the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority to make grants to local tourism businesses hit hard by coronavirus closures.

Grants of up to $50,000 would go to businesses that provide a direct experience for visitors, such as restaurants, retail stores, galleries, entertainment venues and others. The money would help the businesses restart operations once restrictions have been lifted. Expenses such as payroll, inventory and other costs incurred in reopening could be covered by the grants.

Lodging businesses such as hotels would not be eligible.

The emergency funding would come from the TDA’s Tourism Product Development fund, which receives a quarter of the revenue from the county’s 6% occupancy tax on lodging. According to a press release, “Preference will be given to small businesses that are local and independently owned.”

A-B Tech launches Startup Asheville

A new digital resource for entrepreneurs aims to connect those starting businesses with resources, training, peer connections and inspiration. A project of the Small Business Center at A-B Tech, Startup Asheville is one of 10 similar initiatives getting underway this year under the direction of Western North Carolina community colleges and their presidents through the N.C. Rural Community College Alliance.

More information is available at startupavl.com.

Asheville chamber announces Salute to Small Business Week

In place of in-person celebrations of Small Business Week, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce announced virtual events the week of Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8.

A three-part web-based workshop presented by Meridith Elliott Powell, Turning Uncertainty to Opportunity, begins Monday, May 4, at 10 a.m. A training event focused on SEO strategies for small business, led by Travis Cole of Integritive, takes place Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

And for those who miss business networking, a virtual networking event Thursday, May 7, 4-5 p.m. can help scratch that itch. A chamber press release promises, “The chamber is offering a FUN, interactive, socially inspiring opportunity for you to engage with other businesses in our area and just enjoy being together!”

More information is available at ashevillechamber.org.

