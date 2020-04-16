Buncombe board split on direction for next phase of COVID-19 response

In a contentious April 16 special meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners narrowly approved a resolution setting terms for the next phase of the county’s COVID-19 response. The commission’s Democratic members — Chair Brownie Newman, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Amanda Edwards and Al Whitesides — passed direction for expanded community testing and contact tracing over the objections of Republicans Joe Belcher, Anthony Penland and Robert Pressley.

While the Republican commissioners stressed their commitment to ensuring the county’s safety, they expressed concern over the process by which the resolution was introduced and some of its terms. Penland said that he’d previously been told to expect a discussion, not a vote on implementing specific plans, which the commissioners had received that morning.

“I’ve only been here about a month, and boy, what a month it has been,” Penland said, referencing his March 3 appointment to fill out the term of deceased Commissioner Mike Fryar. “I hope we don’t do business where an email went out saying one thing, and then I didn’t even know we had a resolution until another commissioner asked, ‘Have you read the resolution?’”

In response, Beach-Ferrara argued it was important for the commissioners to provide explicit, documented guidance for county staff as they navigated difficult times. “We are paddling through classified rapids; it’s a crisis situation,” she said. “And there are moments where you have to make decisive decisions about which way to paddle. To me, we’re at one of those moments.”

Belcher asked to cut parts of the resolution that directly requested staff to expand contact tracing, provide isolation and care services for residents with known or suspected COVID-19 and use testing “as part of an overall plan for safely reopening the local economy and community.” Whitesides, who made the initial motion to approve the resolution, declined consideration of the changes.

Following that exchange, Pressley said the measure had “turned into a political deal” in which his Democratic colleagues were unwilling to compromise. “I support it all, but I will not vote for it. Because if we cannot come to conclusions that a piece of paper, a resolution, is going to keep us going forward, we’re in bad shape. We are in bad shape.”

General Assembly to reconvene April 28

So far, COVID-19 action at the state level has come from the executive branch led by Gov. Roy Cooper. That’s set to change on Tuesday, April 28, as the N.C. General Assembly returns to Raleigh for a short session. Access to the legislative chambers will be limited to members, staff and credentialed media for the duration of the session.

“The business of the General Assembly is making laws and appropriating money,” wrote the office of Sen. Phil Berger (R-Caswell) in an April 15 press release. “With appropriate health and safety measures in effect, the legislature will carry on the people’s business and work in a collaborative manner to pass consensus COVID-19 legislation.”

During an April 10 legislative luncheon hosted by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, members of Western North Carolina’s General Assembly delegation said they expected action to be taken quickly. Rep. Chuck McGrady (R-Henderson) suggested new legislation could be introduced on the first day of the session, with votes occurring as early as Thursday, April 30.

Sen. Terry Van Duyn (D-Buncombe) said her Democratic colleagues would be recommending “significant investments” in public health, including personal protective equipment and diagnostic testing, as well as small business support. Rep. Brian Turner (D-Buncombe) noted that he had been working on “regulatory relief bills” to adjust deadlines and fees for businesses that require state licensing.

In response to a question from Xpress, Turner added that he didn’t expect the General Assembly to take up changes to legislation governing the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority during the short session. “We will pick up where we left off after the crisis is over,” he said.

In other news