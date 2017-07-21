Buncombe County candidates file for municipal offices

With the deadline for filing to run for municipal elected office — noon on July 21 — now past, the slate of candidates for Buncombe County elected officials is complete.

Asheville Mayor

Jonathan Austin Glover

Esther Manheimer*

Martin Ramsey

Jonathan Wainscott

Asheville City Council (3 seats)

Pratik Bhakta

Cecil Bothwell*

Andrew Fletcher

Jeremy Goldstein

Vijay Kapoor

Jan (Howard) Kubiniec

Rich Lee

Kim Roney

Sheneika E. Smith

Adrian Vassallo

Dee Williams

Gwen Wisler*

Black Mountain Mayor

Don Collins

Weston Hall

Michael Sobol*

Black Mountain Alderman (2 seats)

Jonathan Braden

Jeremie Konegni

Bob Pauly

Matt Robinson

Ryan Stone*

Montreat Commissioner (3 seats)

Alice Boggs Lentz

Kent Otto*

Tim Widmer

Grace Nichols

Weaverville Mayor

Al Root

Weaverville Town Council (2 seats)

Doug Jackson*

Dottie Sherrill

Earl Valois

Thomas P. Veasey II

Woodfin Alderman (3 seats)

Jackie W. Bryson*

Debra A. Giezentanner*

Don Hensley*

Woodfin Sanitary Water and Sewer District Trustee (3 seats)

Ivo Ballentine*

Don Haynes*

Sarah W. Gassaway*

*Denotes incumbent

Primary day for those elections requiring a primary has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The N.C. General Assembly has floated the idea of changing the primary day to Tuesday, Sept. 12, to allow more time for candidates to campaign after the primary and before the general election, but legislators have not yet voted on the possible change.