Buncombe County candidates file for municipal offices

With the deadline for filing to run for municipal elected office — noon on July 21 — now past, the slate of candidates for Buncombe County elected officials is complete.
Asheville Mayor
- Jonathan Austin Glover
- Esther Manheimer*
- Martin Ramsey
- Jonathan Wainscott
Asheville City Council (3 seats)
- Pratik Bhakta
- Cecil Bothwell*
- Andrew Fletcher
- Jeremy Goldstein
- Vijay Kapoor
- Jan (Howard) Kubiniec
- Rich Lee
- Kim Roney
- Sheneika E. Smith
- Adrian Vassallo
- Dee Williams
- Gwen Wisler*
Black Mountain Mayor
- Don Collins
- Weston Hall
- Michael Sobol*
Black Mountain Alderman (2 seats)
- Jonathan Braden
- Jeremie Konegni
- Bob Pauly
- Matt Robinson
- Ryan Stone*
Montreat Commissioner (3 seats)
- Alice Boggs Lentz
- Kent Otto*
- Tim Widmer
- Grace Nichols
Weaverville Mayor
- Al Root
Weaverville Town Council (2 seats)
- Doug Jackson*
- Dottie Sherrill
- Earl Valois
- Thomas P. Veasey II
Woodfin Alderman (3 seats)
- Jackie W. Bryson*
- Debra A. Giezentanner*
- Don Hensley*
Woodfin Sanitary Water and Sewer District Trustee (3 seats)
- Ivo Ballentine*
- Don Haynes*
- Sarah W. Gassaway*
*Denotes incumbent
Primary day for those elections requiring a primary has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The N.C. General Assembly has floated the idea of changing the primary day to Tuesday, Sept. 12, to allow more time for candidates to campaign after the primary and before the general election, but legislators have not yet voted on the possible change.
