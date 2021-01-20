Buncombe preps new systems for vaccine rollout

Posted on by Daniel Walton
A-B Tech COVID-19 vaccination site
STEP IN LINE: The county's A-B Tech vaccination site, shown here, will soon be supplemented by a drive-thru location at A. C. Reynolds High School. Photo by Molly Horak

As Buncombe County continues to grapple with distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, its leaders are taking a cue from the paragon of American logistical efficiency: the fast food drive-thru.

“Everybody’s familiar with the Chick-fil-A lines and how they move,” explained Van Taylor Jones, the county’s emergency services director, during a Jan. 19 presentation to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. “We’re looking to set up that kind of model that will move people through fast.”

The drive-thru site at A. C. Reynolds High School, which will distribute the required second vaccine dose to people who have already received a first shot starting Monday, Jan. 25, is among several efforts announced on Jan. 19. Also in the works is a waitlist that would allow residents to pre-register for a vaccine and be scheduled for an appointment at a later time by county health staff.

The new system marks an about-face for public health director Stacie Saunders, who had opposed the waitlist model during a Jan. 12 special meeting due to its logistical demands on her already-burdened employees. But the current approach, which requires residents to schedule appointments directly as vaccines became available, has drawn criticism for creating long phone queues and online technical difficulties.

‘“We have heard our community — we have heard our leaders — that scheduling is not the easiest thing in the world with limited doses,” Saunders acknowledged at a Jan. 19 briefing to the commissioners.

When the system launches at an unspecified point later this week, health care workers and those age 65 or older can call 828-250-5000 or visit buncombeready.org to be placed on the waitlist. To be notified when the list opens, text “BCALERT” to 888-777 or sign up for the county’s email newsletter.

Fletcher Tove, Buncombe’s emergency preparedness director, cautioned residents not to expect a quick appointment upon joining the list. Based on current allotments of vaccines from the state, he said, shots may be scheduled as far out as April. “I just want to make sure you guys are aware there’s going to be some consternation from that,” he added to the commissioners.

Saunders and Tove noted that Buncombe has been working to secure more vaccine doses for the community beyond its regular state allotment. HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Mission Hospital, has agreed to give the county 975 doses that had previously been reserved for its employees and is in talks for further allocations.

And 500 extra doses came from the WNC Regional Collaborative, a joint organization of county health departments, community health centers and hospitals. Saunders explained that those shots had been redirected by state officials from a federal program meant to vaccinate residents and workers at long-term care facilities through partnerships with Walgreens and CVS. As of last week, she said, those pharmacies in North Carolina had received 169,000 doses but had only deployed about 40,000, so they were not in need of further supplies.

Even with those additional supplies, Tove said, the county remains well below its capacity for vaccine distribution. After the Reynolds drive-thru site for second doses becomes operational, Buncombe’s main site at A-B Tech will be able to administer the first vaccine dose to roughly 1,000 people each day.

The full COVID-19 presentation from the Jan. 19 commissioners’ briefing is available here.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Assistant Editor of Mountain Xpress, regularly contributing to coverage of Western North Carolina's government, environment and health care. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Buncombe preps new systems for vaccine rollout

  1. indy499

    Smaller nearby counties are far ahead of Buncombe. We continue to plan and take inefficient paths so as to not place “demands on our already over-burdened employees”. Give me a break. There’s a war on.

    Yep the vaccine arrives frozen and needs to stay that way until mixed. You need to mix what you’re going to use. You need to have folks wanting to be vaccinated organized. Doesn’t sound especially challenging unless you spent your entire career at the public trough.

    NC is near the bottom, if not dead last, in the ratio of vaccines distributed to a state that are actually in people’s arms. And within that dreadful statistic, Buncombe is somehow decisively pulling NC’s stats down. Almost sounds impossible.

    Maybe the city and county councils can put out some more proclamations on things they know nothing about and weren’t elected to deal with, instead of directing that this essential job get done.

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.