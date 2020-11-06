Buncombe proposes $27M subsidy for Pratt & Whitney

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Pratt and Whitney engines
THE PRICE OF FREEDOM: A proposed economic development incentive for Pratt & Whitney, a division of defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, would cost Buncombe County taxpayers $27 million. Photo courtesy of Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County

Buncombe County’s political and business elites gathered at the Grove Park Inn on Oct. 22 to crow over what they called the region’s biggest-ever economic coup: a $650 million investment by aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in a new manufacturing facility to be located on undeveloped forestland alongside the French Broad River near Biltmore Park.

It wasn’t until a Board of Commissioners briefing on Nov. 5, however, that Buncombe officials revealed the potential price of their success. Under the terms of a proposed economic development incentive agreement, county taxpayers would subsidize Pratt & Whitney — a division of military contractor Raytheon Technologies, a Fortune 50 company with revenues of over $77 billion last fiscal year under the leadership of CEO Gregory Hayes, whose total compensation was $21.5 million in 2019 — to the tune of $27 million.

The deal will not be finalized until the board’s next meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The commissioners will vote on whether to improve the incentive following a public hearing, which will likely be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Love, Buncombe County’s director of intergovernmental relations, explained that the incentive would be paid in annual installments over at least 10 years. The money would also be tied to the company’s fulfillment of promised targets regarding jobs, capital investment and average wages. Pratt & Whitney has agreed to create 800 jobs with an average annual wage of $68,000, more than double the county’s per capita income as of 2018.

The amount of the incentive, added board Chair Brownie Newman, was designed to be revenue-neutral for the county. Pratt & Whitney is expected to pay roughly $2.5 million annually in property taxes on its facility’s equipment, as well as excise taxes on the value of the 100-acre site that it will receive for $1 from Biltmore Farms. The county’s incentive is estimated at $2.6 million per year.

Love stressed that, while the county won’t see a net property tax gain from Pratt & Whitney over the period of the incentive, local residents would immediately benefit from over 1,000 temporary construction jobs created to build the facility. And, once fully operational, the plant is expected to pump $74 million per year in payroll to its employees, some of which would be spent in the local economy.

“There’s going to be benefits when we talk about corporate philanthropy, hiring practices, competitiveness in our region,” Love added. “We think there are a lot of indirect benefits that are important to note that we’re not going to quantify for you today.”

If approved, the county’s incentive to Pratt & Whitney would be its largest to date by $8 million, exceeding a $19 million total subsidy to Canadian auto parts maker Linamar. The county’s largest economic development deal with a local company to date has been a roughly $3 million subsidy to Black Mountain-based Ingles Markets arranged in 2010.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Assistant Editor of Mountain Xpress, regularly contributing to coverage of Western North Carolina's government, environment and health care. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.