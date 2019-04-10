Business briefs: Just Ducky makes a move, Horizon Heating and Air donates to education

The local office of civil engineering design firm Vaughn & Melton will “go orange” at a photo op at its Patton Avenue offices on Wednesday, April 10, as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. The firm encourages others to also wear bright orange clothing that day as a reminder of the importance of attentive driving in work zones. Not only can roadside workers benefit from increased caution, the firm points out in a press release, but, “According to the Federal Highway Administration, 85% of fatalities in work zone accidents happen to drivers, not workers. That’s more than 1,000 vehicular deaths per year and more than 40,000 injuries.”
Just Ducky, a local children’s clothing manufacturer and retailer established in 1982, moved its retail store from Biltmore Village to new space at 4 South Tunnel Road next door to Whole Foods Market.
Asheville native Atia Triplett, a professional hairstylist and owner of Salon Intuition, opened Blown Away Blow Dry and Beauty Bar Asheville at 157 S. Lexington Ave.
Women’s clothing retailer Ad Lib, located at 23 Haywood St., is celebrating its 30th year in business.
The Department of Management and Accountancy at UNC Asheville announced it again earned accreditation from The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. According to a press release from UNCA, the accreditation “has been earned by less than five percent of the world’s business schools.”
Horizon Heating and Air of Hendersonville donated $20,000 in unrestricted funds to the Henderson County Education Foundation, marking the second year that Dan Poeta, the company’s owner, has made a significant gift to support public education. In a press release, Poeta said his gift will help “prepare the future workforce of Henderson County through the Leader in Me initiative and [the foundation’s] investment in the needs of educators and students in our school system.”
People on the move
Marty Caywood was named executive vice president and chief information officer of HomeTrust Bancshares, the holding company of HomeTrust Bank, as well as the bank itself.
Brad Brevard joined Mountain Credit Union as branch manager of the 3270 Hendersonville Road location in Fletcher.
Brian Elston Law welcomed Chad Ray Donnahoo as attorney/shareholder and Reed Williams as of-counsel attorney.
Jeff Rice joined United Federal Credit Union as mortgage adviser at the company’s 3674 Hendersonville Road branch in Fletcher.
