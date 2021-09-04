Business in brief: A-B Tech announces credentialing program with ABCCM

A-B Tech announces credentialing program with ABCCM

A-B Tech and Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry have partnered to bring a continuing career education program to Transformation Village, ABCCM’s transitional housing residence.

“ABCCM knows that people who are houseless or experiencing homelessness are smart, motivated and often courageous persons who want the skills that lead to careers,” the Rev. Scott Rogers, the nonprofit’s executive director, wrote in a statement to Xpress. “They want to earn enough income to rent or buy a home close to their work and school for their children.”

Courses will be available in construction trade skills, computer skills and horticulture basics, as well as job search, resume and interview skills. Classes will take place on-site at Transformation Village and will be open to all residents. Courses will last four-12 weeks, with staggered start dates from August to November.

Transformation Village opened in Asheville in March and serves unhoused women, mothers with children and female veterans. More information about Transformation Village is available through Beverly Buckner at 828-398-6988 or Beverly.Buckner@ABCCM.org. More information about workforce development opportunities at A-B Tech is available by email at WorkforcePrograms@ABTech.edu or by calling 828-398-7934.

Black business expo coming to Asheville April in 2022

The WNC Minority Business Association announced it will host its first Black Business Expo Friday-Sunday, April 8-10, 2022. The theme will be “Inspiring and Motivating the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs.” The networking event and trade show will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Asheville. Potential vendors and sponsors may contact Rika Harrison at Rika@WNCBlackExpo.com for more information.

Culinary apprenticeship debuts at Givens Estates

The Asheville retirement community Givens Estates and A-B Tech have partnered on a culinary apprenticeship. The program is the first to be launched through the community college’s new Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeships department, according to an Aug. 2 press release.

Givens Estates is investing over $7 million in a new culinary program which will be supported by A-B students. The community’s three new restaurants will be The Social Brew, serving light fare; Market + Craft, a modern bistro; and Terrene, a fine dining restaurant.

Apprenticeships in A-B Tech’s Work-Based Learning program provide students with on-the-job education and employers with a pipeline of potential hires. The program is a collaboration between ApprenticeshipNC, a statewide training program, and NC community colleges. More information is available at ABTech.edu/WBL.

WCU adds nursing doctorate

Western Carolina University in Cullowhee is accepting applications for a new Doctor of Nursing Practice program. The first cohort will begin classes in May 2022 and receive both online and weekly in-person instruction. Clinical courses will begin during the third semester. Part-time and full-time study is available. Applicants are invited to a virtual open house Thursday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m. For more information, contact program director Lydia Elliott at lydiaelliott@wcu.edu.

Free COVID-19 public health posters available for businesses

The Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau continues to provide free “3 Ws” signage, including posters, flyers and window clings, promoting COVID-19 safety measures. The poster, by graphic designer Will Hornaday, features a cartoon bear wearing a mask and the message “wear mask, wait 6 feet, wash hands.”

Signage is available at the Asheville Visitor Center at 36 Montford Ave., the Asheville Downtown Association at 29 Haywood St., the Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce at 201 E. State St. in Black Mountain and the Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau at 27 College Place. More information is available at avl.mx/aai.

Save the date

Mountain BizWorks will hold a fall Craft Your Commerce events series focusing on small business operations for creators. A Makers Mixer for WNC-based creators will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Among the six workshops will be a session on financial literacy presented by Michael Lane , director of funding at Mountain BizWorks, to be held Friday, Sept. 17, from 2-4 p.m., over Zoom. Admission to all events is donation-based with a $5 minimum. A full schedule is available at avl.mx/aaj/.

, director of funding at Mountain BizWorks, to be held Friday, Sept. 17, from 2-4 p.m., over Zoom. Admission to all events is donation-based with a $5 minimum. A full schedule is available at avl.mx/aaj/. Just Brew It, a homebrew competition and tasting to benefit Just Economics, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2-5 p.m. at Pisgah Brewing Co. in Black Mountain. Just Economics is a nonprofit advocating for a sustainable economy in WNC. Individuals must have a membership with Just Economics to attend the event. More information is available at avl.mx/aak.

The 2021 NC Women MilVets Summit and Expo, a virtual summit for female veterans, will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m-12:30 p.m. The event, with the theme “Educate, Empower & Enrich: Emerging & Lighting the Way Forward,” is open to active military and veterans. Presentations will address career opportunities, entrepreneurship and business, as well as federal and state benefits. Registration is available at WMVSE.org.

