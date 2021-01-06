Cawthorn challenges election results before Capitol riots

Even before being sworn in as Western North Carolina’s congressional representative on Jan. 3, Madison Cawthorn had made national news for one of his first plans upon taking office. In a Jan. 1 video that repeated multiple debunked allegations of election fraud, the Hendersonville Republican said he would object to the ratification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.

When Congress met in joint session on Jan. 6, Cawthorn was among the more than 50 representatives and eight senators, all Republicans, who issued a formal challenge to certifying results from Arizona. But his action was soon overshadowed by other supporters of the president: a rioting crowd that clashed with Capitol police, broke into legislative chambers and forced lawmakers to shelter in place.

After police placed the Capitol on lockdown, Cawthorn tweeted for an end to the violence. “We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue,” he wrote at 3:40 p.m. “I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the Constitution.”

Earlier in the day, however, Cawthorn had addressed thousands of Trump supporters at a “Stop the Steal” rally hosted by the president near the White House. During his speech, the freshman representative called colleagues who would not challenge the election results “cowards.” In Trump’s own remarks at the event, the president said, “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople. The ones that aren’t any good.”

Several of Cawthorn’s previous tweets in recent days have also employed explicitly combative language. “The future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few,” he wrote on Jan. 4. “Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium. It’s time to fight.”

“I will put the Republican establishment on my shoulders and drag them kicking and screaming back to the Constitution,” Cawthorn added on Jan. 5.

Asked what Cawthorn had to say regarding the day’s events to his WNC constituents, spokesperson Micah Bock directed Xpress to the representative’s Twitter feed, “where he’s condemned the violence and called for peace.”

Meanwhile, Biden delivered remarks from the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., characterizing the riots as “assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business” and called for Trump to demand that the lawlessness stop.

“This is not dissent,” Biden said. “It is disorder. It is chaos. It borders on sedition.”

In a video posted to Twitter shortly after Biden’s speech, Trump called for the mob to “go home now” as a curfew was set to go into effect in Washington at 6 p.m. The president continued on to claim without evidence that the election was stolen and called the rioters “very special.”