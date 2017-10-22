Conscious Party: Give!Local kickoff party

WHAT: Kickoff party for the Give!Local campaign

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave.

WHY: Give!Local returns Sunday, Oct. 29, featuring 37 local nonprofits that are campaigning for financial support via Give!Local’s one-stop online donation platform at givelocalguide.org. The campaign gets started with a free party at The Orange Peel honoring the nonprofits and kicking off the two-month, end-of-year donation drive.

2017 marks Give!Local’s third year. In 2016, the campaign raised over $60,000 for 47 local nonprofits.



Give!Local 2017 Give!Local 2017 benefits these fine local organizations: Appalachian Wildlife Refuge

Asheville 103.3 FM

Asheville City Schools Foundation

Asheville Humane Society

Asheville Museum of Science

Asheville Poverty Initiative

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina

Children First/Communities in Schools of Buncombe County

Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective

ECO Foresters

Friends of the Smokies

Friends of the WNC Nature Center

Friends2Ferals

Green Built Alliance

Habitat for Humanity

Helpmate

Homeward Bound WNC

Just Economics

MemoryCare

Ministry of Hope

Mountain BizWorks

MountainTrue

Muddy Sneakers

My Daddy Taught Me That

Our VOICE

Open Hearts Art Center

Pisgah Legal Services

RiverLink

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy

The Collider

The Council on Aging of Buncombe County, Inc.

The Lord’s Acre

The POP Project

Verner

WNCAP

Wild For Life

WNC Center for Honeybee Research

“Give!Local’s fund drive runs all November and December, ending Dec. 31 at midnight,” says Susan Hutchinson, campaign director. This year’s goal is $100,000. The Give!Local website makes it quick and easy to give a little or a lot to multiple causes via one online visit, she notes. “Using a simple online shopping cart, you pick and choose which nonprofits you like, and then you give them any amount you want, from $1 up. There’s just one credit card transaction and you’re done.”

Give!Local makes a point of rewarding philanthropy at all levels, including people who don’t generally get tax credits for their giving. Thanks to participating local businesses, donors who give $20 or more get a voucher book for freebies and discounts from local businesses. Bigger donations earn additional rewards, including gift baskets delivered to donors’ doorsteps.

Give!Local also has a competitive side. By donating through Give!Local, community members help their favorite nonprofits vie for things they need like T-shirts (from Recover Brand), decals (from Blue Ridge Sign Supply) and advertising (from Mountain Xpress).

The Give!Local kickoff party takes place from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at The Orange Peel. Free admission, all ages are invited. theorangepeel.net