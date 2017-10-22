Conscious Party: Give!Local kickoff party

WHAT: Kickoff party for the Give!Local campaign
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave.
WHY: Give!Local returns Sunday, Oct. 29, featuring 37 local nonprofits that are campaigning for financial support via Give!Local’s one-stop online donation platform at givelocalguide.org. The campaign gets started with a free party at The Orange Peel honoring the nonprofits and kicking off the two-month, end-of-year donation drive.
2017 marks Give!Local’s third year. In 2016, the campaign raised over $60,000 for 47 local nonprofits.
“Give!Local’s fund drive runs all November and December, ending Dec. 31 at midnight,” says Susan Hutchinson, campaign director. This year’s goal is $100,000. The Give!Local website makes it quick and easy to give a little or a lot to multiple causes via one online visit, she notes. “Using a simple online shopping cart, you pick and choose which nonprofits you like, and then you give them any amount you want, from $1 up. There’s just one credit card transaction and you’re done.”
Give!Local makes a point of rewarding philanthropy at all levels, including people who don’t generally get tax credits for their giving. Thanks to participating local businesses, donors who give $20 or more get a voucher book for freebies and discounts from local businesses. Bigger donations earn additional rewards, including gift baskets delivered to donors’ doorsteps.
Give!Local also has a competitive side. By donating through Give!Local, community members help their favorite nonprofits vie for things they need like T-shirts (from Recover Brand), decals (from Blue Ridge Sign Supply) and advertising (from Mountain Xpress).
The Give!Local kickoff party takes place from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at The Orange Peel. Free admission, all ages are invited. theorangepeel.net
