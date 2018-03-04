Conscious Party: Trivia Challenge and Dance

WHAT: A trivia challenge and dance to benefit the United Way of Transylvania County and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4309

WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 50 Veterans Circle, Brevard

WHY: Staff members and volunteers for United Way of Transylvania County know a good collaboration when they see one. By partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4309 for the inaugural Trivia Challenge and Dance on Saturday, March 10, at the VFW Lodge in Brevard, the two nonprofits will be able to combine each’s assets, resources and skill sets, inform each other’s supporters of their respective work and benefit both groups’ special projects.

“They’re providing a great venue and great volunteers, and we’re providing marketing and media — and great volunteers,” says H. Hammond George, executive assistant and publicity director for the United Way of Transylvania County.

The evening begins with a social hour where hot dog and hamburger plates will be available for purchase, along with access to a cash bar. Prior to and in between the subsequent four rounds of trivia, local DJ Rick Selimos will spin music for attendees to dance to and play “Name that Tune.”

Selimos runs trivia nights around town and is writing all of the questions, which he’ll dole out in increments of 10 per round to teams of four or six players. Winners for each round receive a prize and Carol Hamann, aka the Silent Auction Queen, will have additional goodies on which to bid.

“She has about 30 different items, anywhere from a $10 estimated value up to a couple of hundred dollars,” George says.

Funds raised benefit the United Way of Transylvania County’s Early Childhood Education Mobile Unit Fund and Post 4309’s Local Veterans’ Relief Fund.

“Our relief fund is used strictly to help local veterans in need,” says Steve Powell, VFW Post 4309 commander. “Whatever we can do to help ease the burden for a fellow veteran going through difficult times, that is our goal.”

The Early Childhood Education Mobile Unit Fund was created to help counteract the 34 percent of kindergartners in Transylvania County Schools who tested below “proficient” on the 2016-17 end-of-year assessment. The endeavor’s goal is to deliver high-quality early childhood resources to families with children ages 5 and younger who live in remote and underserved areas of the county.

The United Way of Transylvania County's and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4309's Trivia Challenge and Dance takes place Saturday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at the VFW Lodge in Brevard. $20. 828-883-8802