Council returns to in-person meetings with June 8 budget hearing

Posted on by Brooke Randle
Asheville city seal

More than a year has passed since Asheville City Council traded the grandiose chambers of City Hall for the modesty of home offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April 2020, Council members have met virtually for their biweekly meetings, with members of the public calling in or submitting emails to make their voices heard.

But beginning Tuesday, June 8, Council and the community will once again participate in city business face to face. The meeting will take place in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville at 5 p.m. (The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners returned to in-person meetings on May 18).

The main event of the night will be a public hearing on City Manager Debra Campbell’s proposed 2021-22 annual operating budget, which includes an effective property tax increase of 3 cents per $100 in valuation. Council members will then have two weeks to modify the spending plan and tax rate before their scheduled vote on adopting the budget Tuesday, June 22.

Commenters wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person, but the city will continue to accept email (AshevilleCityCouncilJune82021@publicinput.com) and voicemail (855-925-2801, meeting code 7730) comments received by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The meeting can also be accessed via phone at the same number used for commenting, as well as through the city’s YouTube channel, for those who do not wish to participate in person.

In other news

Council will consider a resolution that would redirect $2.1 million from the sale of city-owned property to fund community reparations. Land at 172 and 174 South Charlotte Street was sold to White Labs, a San Diego-based yeast manufacturer and brewpub, for approximately $3.7 million in December.

According to a staff report, a portion of the property includes land the city purchased in the 1970s as part of the urban renewal of East End/Valley Street, which disrupted existing Black communities. Federal restrictions thus required $1.6 million of the sale proceeds to fund the city’s Community Development Block Grant program. In April, that money was used to purchase land for the expansion of the Deaverview housing community.

During an Oct. 27 Council meeting, commenters had called for the remaining $2.1 million to go toward reparations. At the time, however, Mayor Esther Manheimer said some of the money had already been earmarked for an expansion of the city’s transit center, and staff did not provide a direct answer to former Council member Brian Haynes when asked if the funds could be directed to reparations.

The staff report notes that previous iterations of Campbell’s proposed budget included a $1.2 million reparations appropriation from the city’s fund balance. That money would be removed from the budget if the resolution is approved.

Council is also expected to proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth — a commemoration of the 1865 announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation by Union soldiers to enslaved people in Texas — during the Tuesday meeting. The staff report emphasizes that if the funding resolution passes, Asheville’s first reparations money would be established in advance of the new city holiday.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 15 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found at this link.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.