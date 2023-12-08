Council to reconsider Arden development

The Asheville City Council is slated to reconsider a zoning request for a proposed 279-unit apartment complex in Arden at its Tuesday, Dec. 12 meeting. The development was previously discussed at the Nov. 14 Council meeting but was delayed due to concerns regarding family-sized housing and renewable energy.

The project, which would occupy nearly 9 acres with frontage on Long Shoals Road and Plott Place, is estimated to cost $30 million-$50 million. The plan calls for a variety of one- to three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, a fitness center, a car wash and a dog spa. It also includes roughly 376 surface parking lot spaces, 24 garage spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

The complex would consist of five residential buildings, with 10% of the units deemed affordable for those earning at or below 80% of the area median income. Up to half of the affordable units also would accept housing choice vouchers.

During the project presentation at the Nov. 14 council meeting, council members voiced a desire for more family-sized units and a commitment to some form of renewable energy, especially since the parcel qualifies for an energy community tax credit bonus because of its proximity to the retired Duke Energy coal plant on Lake Julian. Rather than deny the zoning request, which would prevent the developer from reapproaching for a year, Council voted 6-0 to delay consideration.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 14 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a $866,764 agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc. to purchase equipment for the Asheville Police Department including body-worn cameras, tasers, in-car cameras and interview room recording systems, as well as a drone program software. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with The Car Park Group to provide supplemental staffing services at the city’s parking facilities on an as-needed basis. If approved, The Car Park Group will supplement current city staff during events at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville and on weekends. A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with Responder Support Services to provide continued embedded behavioral health services to the police and fire departments.

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 5484.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 5484; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilDec122023@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.