County to hold hearing on structuring $75M in construction debt

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will have a relatively light agenda on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on adding four new school construction projects to a 2015 financing contract.

The 2015 contract includes financing for projects including the new county parking deck adjacent to its Health and Human Services facility on Coxe Avenue, Enka Intermediate School, the county Firearms Training Facility, the Woodfin pool, the Sheriff facility and others. Under the resolution, debt associated with improvements to Asheville High School, Ira B. Jones Elementary School and Montford North Star Academy, as well as an addition and improvements at Community High School, would be added to the 2015 contract, with a total value of $75 million. The county would make payments on the amount in installments.

As part of the restructured financing contract, the county would create a mortgage on the sites of Asheville High School and Montford North Star Academy to secure the debt. The 2015 contract includes liens on the Health and Humans Services property and Enka Intermediate School; the new liens would be in addition to those earlier mortgages.

Read more about the public hearing here.

Commissioners will also decide whether to approve a fee increase for ambulance services. Under the proposed rate structure, Advanced Life Support Level 2 would jump from $710 to $810, Advanced Life Support from $510 to $610 and Basic Life Support from $410 to $510. Per-mile charges would also increase from $8.75 to $10. See a breakdown of the proposed price changes here.

The Board of Commissioners meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 200 College St. in Asheville in room 326. The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.