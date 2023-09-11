Development Roundup: Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss Pack Square plan

City of Asheville

The public can provide input on one zoning map amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Residents may submit comments by email and voicemail up to 24 hours before the meeting or make comments in person during the meeting. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Zoning map amendment

Shawn Shane of Robertson’s Daughters LLC is requesting to conditionally rezone property at 115 Fairview Road from Urban Village to Residential Expansion-Conditional Zone. The proposed project will consist of a multifamily development with 275 apartments and 22 townhomes on 8.25 acres. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge, green space, pet spa and office spaces, as well as 333 parking spaces.

Pack Square renovation plan

The commission will review a request from Durham-based civil engineering firm McAdams Co. to adopt the vision plan for the Pack Square Revitalization Project that was released to the public July 21.

The 50-page draft plan is part of the city’s Pack Square Visioning Project. There are 10 areas of focus within the plan, including creating new spaces for civic engagement and expression, repositioning the elevated lawn and redesigning South Market Street as an active cultural corridor to The Block.

Buncombe County

Two projects requiring special use permits are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Sept. 13. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL USE PERMITS

Wilderness Ridge SUP (99999 Reeves Code Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Kevin Kerr of Asheville-based Wilderness Ridge LLC requests a special use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 60.66 acres. The development will consist of 75 condominium units across 35 buildings. Each condominium will be about 2,850 square feet and include a two-car garage. The 5.75 acres of heavily wooded common space will be maintained by a homeowners association. The review of this application is continued from the board’s Wednesday, Aug. 6 meeting.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/cvd.

The One at Candler SUP (24 & 99999 Queen Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Warren Sugg of Civil Design Concepts of Waynesville requests a special use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 25.18 acres. The development will consist of 336 residential units spanning 12 buildings. Additional amenities would include a clubhouse with a pool, a dog park, a grilling pavilion with a fire pit, pickleball courts and walking trails.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/prxm.