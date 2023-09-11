Development Roundup: Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss Pack Square plan

Posted on by Chase Davis
NEW BEGINNINGS: A vision plan for Pack Square is set to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept 14. Photo Courtesy of the City of Asheville

City of Asheville

The public can provide input on one zoning map amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Residents may submit comments by email and voicemail up to 24 hours before the meeting or make comments in person during the meeting. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at avl.mx/8b6.

Zoning map amendment

Shawn Shane of Robertson’s Daughters LLC is requesting to conditionally rezone property at 115 Fairview Road from Urban Village to Residential Expansion-Conditional Zone. The proposed project will consist of a multifamily development with 275 apartments and 22 townhomes on 8.25 acres. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge, green space, pet spa and office spaces, as well as 333 parking spaces.

Pack Square renovation plan

The commission will review a request from Durham-based civil engineering firm McAdams Co. to adopt the vision plan for the Pack Square Revitalization Project that was released to the public July 21.

The 50-page draft plan is part of the city’s Pack Square Visioning Project. There are 10 areas of focus within the plan, including creating new spaces for civic engagement and expression, repositioning the elevated lawn and redesigning South Market Street as an active cultural corridor to The Block.

Buncombe County

Two projects requiring special use permits are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Sept. 13. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL USE PERMITS

Wilderness Ridge SUP (99999 Reeves Code Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Kevin Kerr of Asheville-based Wilderness Ridge LLC requests a special use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 60.66 acres. The development will consist of 75 condominium units across 35 buildings. Each condominium will be about 2,850 square feet and include a two-car garage. The 5.75 acres of heavily wooded common space will be maintained by a homeowners association. The review of this application is continued from the board’s Wednesday, Aug. 6 meeting.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/cvd.

The One at Candler SUP (24 & 99999 Queen Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Warren Sugg of Civil Design Concepts of Waynesville requests a special use permit to build a Level 1 Planned Unit Development on 25.18 acres. The development will consist of 336 residential units spanning 12 buildings. Additional amenities would include a clubhouse with a pool, a dog park, a grilling pavilion with a fire pit, pickleball courts and walking trails.

Project documents are available at avl.mx/prxm.

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Chase Davis
Chase Davis is an Asheville-based reporter working for Mountain Xpress. He was born and raised in Georgia and holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from LaGrange College. Follow me @ChaseDavis0913
View all posts by Chase Davis →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.