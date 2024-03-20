Downtown mulls 2024 business improvement district proposal

In 2012, Randy Talley wasn’t particularly alarmed by safety or cleanliness issues in downtown Asheville. Or rather, he trusted the City of Asheville to handle those things. The owner of two Green Sage restaurants had survived the 2008 financial crisis, and “by 2012, it looked like all ships were rising in downtown Asheville,” he says.

Downtown Asheville Business Improvement District at a Glance Assessment: 9 cents per $100 of taxable value

Will appear as a line item on annual property tax bills

Approximately 1,500 properties within the BID.

Both business and residential properties assessed

City, county, nonprofit and religious institutions are exempt

Recommended 10-year term Estimated annual operating budget: Safety and hospitality services: $700,000

Enhanced cleaning services: $300,000

Special projects: $100,000

BID management and administration: $150,000 Total: $1.25 million per year March 20, 2024: This article has an updated assessment figure and updated operating budget from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.

So the restaurateur didn’t see a pressing need for a business improvement district downtown, despite Asheville City Council’s 2009 Master Plan that included plans to establish one. A business improvement district, or BID, is an independent nonprofit that collects an assessment from eligible property owners within a geographical area. Owners are assessed via their property taxes, and an appointed board allocates funds to provide supplemental services — like increased cleanliness and hiring street “guides” to assist tourists with directions — to those provided by municipal government.

Of the 2012 BID, “what I heard was ‘we want to raise taxes,’” Talley tells Xpress. “I’m already paying taxes to be downtown. … I don’t need someone to take graffiti off my building.” He did that himself.

Though the City Council approved the BID proposal in 2012, it never funded it. And in the decade-plus since, a lot has changed in downtown Asheville. Talley notes that in January and February 2019, his businesses were profitable, despite winter being a slower time for local tourism. But “that hasn’t happened since,” he explains, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest turning point. He’s seen his profits decline and cleanliness in downtown Asheville deteriorate. He notes he has less competition, due to nearby restaurant closures, too.

On Feb. 6, consultants hired by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce held three public presentations about another proposal for a BID in downtown Asheville. The plan would assess 9 cents per $100 of value in a property for property owners and residents to provide enhanced safety, hospitality and cleaning services.

Services provided Enhanced safety and hospitality: 4-6 safety/hospitality ambassadors; two shifts 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily; 300-400 hours of average weekly service

1 outreach ambassador; 40 hours of average weekly service; schedule to be determined

1 outreach social worker; 40 hours of average weekly service; schedule to be determined Enhanced cleaning: Litter removal, pressure washing, street furniture cleanup

1-3 cleaning ambassadors; two shifts 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily; 200-250 average hours of weekly services Beautification: 1-3 project/landscape ambassadors; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 80 average hours of weekly services; variable based on season/events Management: 1 evening team leader/supervisor; 3:30-11:30 p.m.; 40 hours of average weekly service

1 operations manager; variable shifts; 40 hours of average weekly service Source: Feb. 6, 2024, BID presentation by PUMA, model proposed by Block by Block

Talley is all in on supporting a BID this time around. “It’s a business decision on my part,” he explains. “We’ve got to do something radical. We have to do something completely different.”

Who is responsible for downtown?

Not every downtown property owner is enthusiastic, however. Among those who are skeptical, the point of contention is whether a BID overburdens downtown taxpayers for basic services that should be provided by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County.

The purpose of a BID is to provide supplemental services within a business district, says former property manager Karen Ramshaw, who attended the Feb. 6 presentation. But she doesn’t see the city and county as able to accomplish that. “My biggest concern now is that the BID is going to be a way for the city and the county to pass on more of the costs to downtown property owners than we should be asked to carry,” she says.

Ramshaw believes local government has consistently decreased attention to downtown’s needs. She was particularly frustrated by the 60-day “downtown safety initiative” that the City of Asheville instituted last summer. At a July 14 meeting of the Downtown Commission, which she attended, city employees updated the commission on progress. The initiative resolved dozens of street lighting issues, removed graffiti and performed “hot-spot” cleaning areas where litter accumulates.

BID Governance 15 members 3 major property owners (property assessed at over $4 million)

2 large property owners ($1.5M-$4M)

2 small properties (less than $1.5M)

2 primary homeowners

1 residential tenant

1 retail tenant

1 dining and beverage tenant

1 office tenant

2 at-large members Ex-officio seats include city manager or designee; county manager or designee; Asheville Downtown Association (nonprofit membership organization) appointee; Asheville Downtown Commission (city body) representative

“Most of the things they were bringing up were delayed maintenance,” Ramshaw says of the 60-day initiative. For example, during the initiative the city “removed over 4,000 graffiti tags in 60 days,” she continues. “How do we have over 4,000 graffiti tags in our little downtown? … I saw it as proof of city neglect.”

Ramshaw oversaw property for three decades for Public Interest Projects, a real estate developer behind Rabbit Rabbit, The Orange Peel and numerous residential apartment buildings. “As downtown property owners, as downtown business owners and friends of mine who are downtown residents … we are willing to put in a little more to get more,” she says. “What we’re not willing to do is to pay even more for less [attentiveness to downtown’s needs], which is how it has felt for quite some time.”

Downtown’s destiny

In 2012, detractors of the Asheville BID opposed the collection of taxes from an unelected board that had the authority to determine how to spend it.

But for some business owners in 2024, that’s precisely the appeal.

“I think the biggest thing it could offer is a chance for downtown to take its destiny in its own hands,” says Eva-Michelle Spicer, co-owner of Spicer Greene Jewelers and a member of the BID Steering Committee. “We’re kind of at the mercy of what the mayor and City Council decide for us.”

“If I pay a nickel and I also have a seat at the table and help leverage $1 of benefit … then I’m all for it,” says Talley, the owner of Green Sage. (He noted that he doesn’t own the property at his 5 Broadway restaurant, but his rent pays for the property taxes.)

Another perceived asset of BIDs is the ability to be nimble in a way that is not always possible for the government. Downtown residential property owner Kim MacQueen referenced break-ins that occurred in downtown businesses in 2022 and 2023. “A BID could decide, ‘Let’s take this pocket of money that we’re not spending and hire a security guard, from midnight till 3,’” says MacQueen, who was co-chair of the committee that proposed how to implement the 2012 BID. “A city can’t do that because everything’s budgeted for the year. That’s the beauty of a rapid response institution.”

Talley also agrees, “We need to have an expeditious way to solve the problems.” He envisions employees working for the BID would have more direct access to relevant city and county agencies, as well as more time to see those problems be addressed than property owners do.

Adds Spicer, “The BID’s not going to have policy enforcement [responsibilities], but it’ll have enough money behind it to actually get something done.”

TAKING MORE CONTROL: At a Feb. 6 meeting of downtown stakeholders, Brad Segal, president of Progressive Urban Management Associates, says a BID would be self-governed by an appointed board. Photo by Jessica Wakeman

A successful tourism economy and the livelihood of downtown workers are other reasons supporters like Spicer want a BID. She called the 60-day safety initiative that the City of Asheville announced in April “fantastic,” and sees a BID as a mechanism to increase “comfortability” downtown. “We have to have a clean and safe downtown, period,” she says.

Spicer wants to see increased pressure-washing in parking garages downtown. “The Wall Street garage, the stairs right there?” She shuddered, gesturing to the City of Asheville-maintained parking facility near her store. “We need to improve the perception of a clean and safe downtown and for folks to know that downtown is a safe place,” she explains. “Because if nobody’s coming downtown, that hurts us all.”

Andrew Celwyn, co-owner of the herb shop Herbiary, has been part of two BIDs in Philadelphia, where his store has another location. Based on those experiences, Celwyn believes a BID in Asheville would be beneficial. “Downtown is different than the rest of the city or the county,” he tells Xpress. “With so much more foot and vehicular traffic, it has much greater needs for services to maintain it. Having a BID is one way to keep up with a part of the city that works on a different pace.”

What a BID could do At a Feb. 6 morning gathering Brad Segal, president of Progressive Urban Management Associates in Denver, a consultancy hired by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, led a presentation about the BID proposal. The consultants recommended a 10-year term on an Asheville BID. Daniel Mekela, the group’s senior vice president, shared results of a survey distributed by the chamber in which respondents said enhanced safety and hospitality and more cleaning, beautification and maintenance would be what they want to see from a BID. The draft boundary of the BID’s footprint is similar to the one proposed for a 2012 BID but extends farther to the northeast, Mekala said. “We’re evaluating right now some adjustments to some of the edges,” he said. “We’re looking at, should the Asheland Avenue corridor be included? Should some of the Charlotte Street corridor come out of the bid?” The locations were being analyzed from both a service and revenue-generating perspective, he said. PUMA senior strategist Yvette Freeman presented the proposed model for the BID structure. It would include enhanced safety and hospitality, enhanced cleaning and beautification services. Block By Block, a private security and events management company that works on BIDs nationwide, provided information for the proposed model, Freeman said. The proposed annual budget is $1.25 million, with the majority of funding going to safety and hospitality services. The proposed assessment is 9 cents per $100 of taxable property. City of Asheville and Buncombe County properties, nonprofits and religious institutions are exempt. Seventy percent of the real estate within the proposed boundary, or 1,500 business and residential properties, are taxable. “If there’s support for this, we are proposing that there be evidence of that support through a petition” from property owners, Segal told the audience. He noted that North Carolina does not require property owners to petition their local municipality to start a BID. However, “our feeling is if we’re talking about an assessment of tax, you should be demonstrating that this is [wanted],” he said. PUMA recommended presenting the BID to Asheville City Council in the spring for a proposed July 1 start date. Assessment for the BID would appear as a line item on annual property taxes. The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce funded the consultants and expects to be repaid from the assessment within the first four years of the BID, Segal said. March 20, 2024: This article has an updated assessment figure, updated Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce repayment schedule and updated operating budget from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.

‘A proven idea’

The BID would be self-governed by an appointed board. Brad Segal, president of Progressive Urban Management Associates in Denver, a consultancy hired by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, said at a Feb. 6 meeting of BID stakeholders that the board’s initial slate would be developed with the steering committee and partners like the Asheville Downtown Association. (Zach Wallace, Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of policy, did not respond to multiple requests for a list of members of the BID Steering Committee.) Board members would have term limits; as vacancies occur, the BID board would submit options to City Council for approval.

Multiple downtown property owners who spoke to Xpress said they were heartened that so many other communities have BIDs. The United States has over 1,000 BIDs nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Some cities even have several BIDs apiece.

“I think the BID is a good idea because it’s a proven idea,” Talley says. He also touches on a topic that PUMA discussed in its presentation: the lack of trust that many citizens have in their government.

“The biggest problem that Asheville faces right now is that the stakeholders don’t trust each other,” Talley says. “If you don’t trust the city, why would you make the city fix the problem that you can fix? … They clearly need help.”

March 20, 2024: This article has an updated assessment figure and updated operating budget from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.