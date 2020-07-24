Earlier Kapoor resignation could trigger special election

Whomever Asheville City Council appoints to the Council seat about to be vacated by Vijay Kapoor could serve through the remainder of his term: December 2022, a period of more than two years. That’s the duration the city promises in a July 22 city press release calling for applicants.

But a provision in state election law indicates that, if Kapoor’s resignation were to be effective immediately after his last planned Council meeting on Thursday, July 30, Asheville’s citizens would get to vote on his replacement. According to N.C. General Statute 160A-63, if a Council vacancy occurs more than 90 days before the next regularly scheduled city election — which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 96 days from July 30 — “a successor shall be elected at the next regularly scheduled city election… and the person appointed to fill the vacancy shall serve only until the elected successor takes office.”

Kapoor’s choice of timing may mean that Ashevilleans won’t get to make that vote. In response to an Xpress request for comment on July 24, he said that his effective date of resignation would be Saturday, Aug. 8 — within the 90-day window for the vacancy to be filled for the remainder of his term by Council appointment.

Kapoor initially announced his intention to step down on March 16 to move with his family to Philadelphia, noting that he would not resign until “after the budget process in the summer.” At that time, Council’s timeline for budget adoption ended on June 30, which also would have been outside of the 90-day window from the general election; Council later extended the budget process in response to community racial justice protests and calls for defunding the Asheville Police Department.

Kapoor did not respond to a further request for comment regarding the electoral consequences of the timing of his resignation.

The state law conflicts with language in Asheville’s city charter, which states that “any vacancy in the office of mayor or council shall be filled by the council for the remainder of the unexpired term.” Jake Quinn, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Elections, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what language would take precedence.

This story will be updated.