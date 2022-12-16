From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part two

By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina.

CPP is publishing a four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service, to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. In part two, Jack Igelman reports on the importance of old-growth forests, the new philosophy of forest management and opposition. Part 1 is available here.



Buzz Williams, 72, the founder of the organization Chattooga Conservancy, believes that the scarcity of old-growth forests warrants their protection, even small patches, such as the one on Brushy Mountain.

Among their indispensable functions, scientists say old-growth forests are essential tools in the fight against climate change. Century-old trees store meaningful volumes of carbon and capture carbon from the atmosphere. Harvesting them releases greenhouse gasses, worsening the impact of climate change.

“We urge Congress to move in the opposite direction by shifting from more logging toward natural climate solutions that store carbon in mature and older forests and allow naturally regenerating forests to continue growing for greater carbon accumulation,” said hundreds of scientists in a November 2021 letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter called for public land managers to support a new mission to protect and restore old-growth networks to help mitigate the effects of climate change and to help native species migrate and adapt as habitats shift.

On April 22, Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting old-growth forests. The order directs the U.S. Forest Service to inventory the old-growth forests on federal lands over the next year and identify the threats to better safeguard them.

Forest Service spokesperson Cathy Dowd said the agency is working with the Department of Interior to analyze the public comments received, jointly define, identify and complete an inventory by April of old-growth and mature forests on lands managed by the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

As the impact of climate change accelerates, the battle for sections of small patches of forest like this one on Brushy Mountain will likely intensify. The Forest Service’s approach to Brushy Mountain underscores the challenges of the upcoming forest plan regarding what timber to cut and which stands to leave.

In 2013, the U.S Forest Service launched the assessment phase of its land management plan revision process for Western North Carolina’s Pisgah and Nantahala national forests. Over the course of the decade, the Forest Service received thousands of public comments weighing in on issues ranging from trail building to timber harvesting.

Earlier this year, the agency finally revealed its strategy that will dictate the overall management framework of the forests, including the strategy to address the forests’ health and resiliency.

The priorities and values of forest users and advocates vary widely in Western North Carolina because of deeply held historical, cultural and philosophical views. Finding middle ground around the range of values has been among the greatest challenges of the forest plan. The forest plan will be finalized at the end of this year or in early 2023. Carolina Public Press will continue to report on this in the coming year.

A new philosophy of forest management and climate change

The decision to harvest trees on Brushy has not only attracted local activists, but the project is also garnering national attention. In a November report, the Climate Forests campaign, a coalition of dozens of environmental organizations, highlighted 12 government-run projects targeting old-growth forests across the nation, including the Southside Project.

Buzz Williams leans on the stump of a mature tree on Brushy Mountain in the Nantahala National Forest in August 2022. The orange ring indicates that this tree will not be cut as part of the Southside timber project. Photo by Jack Igelman, courtesy of Carolina Public Press

“[Prioritizing the protection of old-growth stands] isn’t a radical view; it’s the best science available,” said Williams. “Yet public land managers aren’t taking steps necessary to implement the changes in management as recommended by the scientific community.”

Similar battles have been fought in the past with the Forest Service as it embraces a new philosophy of forest management.

The revision of the plan is managed by the National Forests in North Carolina office, which is based in Asheville and supervises the state’s four national forests. The 1976 National Forest Management Act, or NFMA, requires forests to have a plan describing the strategic direction for management of forest resources.

The legislation was designed to counter growing concerns about damage to natural ecosystems on public lands. The NFMA is considered a cornerstone of environmental law to protect biodiversity in national forests and to ensure public involvement. Its passage placed meaningful restrictions on timber harvesting, such as clear-cutting and placed forest management decisions under much greater scrutiny from the public.

In 1984, the first proposed land management plan for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests called for 389,000 acres of Western North Carolina’s national forestlands to be harvested by clear-cutting over five decades. The plan was deeply unpopular, particularly among environmentalists who saw the scale of clear-cutting as neither reasonable nor sustainable. It would be the equivalent of 221,000 soccer fields, or nearly the area of Buncombe County.

Fueled by widespread opposition, a grassroots effort led by the Western North Carolina Alliance, now MountainTrue, to an appeal of the plan and a major overhaul. The resulting plan, which was revised in 1994, was then considered one of the most environmentally sensitive management plans in the nation.

The current plan revision process will replace the 1994 plan and is also guided by a 2012 Forest Service planning rule that mandates more significant participation and feedback from the public.

In 2019, when CPP began reporting on the Southside Project, Williams was concerned about another unit in the Southside Project, a 23-acre site on Round Mountain scattered with aging white and chestnut oaks near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line. Round Mountain also includes small patches of old-growth forests.

The project was announced in 2017 following the release of an environmental impact statement and public comment period. Michael Wilkins, then the Nantahala National Forest district ranger, announced the final Southside Project decision in February 2019.

Williams’ organization, the Chattooga Conservancy, opposed the decision because of the impact on the old-growth forest ecosystem, water quality and biodiversity.

“Only one-half of 1% of the forest is old-growth in the Southeast,” Williams told CPP in 2019. “That is the reason within itself to leave it alone. Cutting old-growth right now under any circumstances is foolish and irresponsible.”

While the Chattooga Conservancy is not opposed to timber harvesting in the forest, this isn’t the spot to do it, said Executive Director Nicole Hayler.

“We are not a zero-cut organization,” she said. “I think we are reasonable. You have this really rare resource with all of these conservation values. We don’t need to liquidate it.”

In 2018, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed an administrative objection to the Southside Project decision. Among its objections was that the Forest Service’s environmental analysis failed to adequately analyze the impacts of logging existing old-growth. In addition, the objection argues that the analysis of green salamanders ignores best available science.

The Forest Service responded to the objection in February 2019 with slight modifications to the final decision, for example, adding a 100-meter buffer around known green salamander habitat.

A mature tree on Brushy Mountain in Nantahala National Forest in 2019. Photo by Jack Igelman, courtesy of Carolina Public Press

In its response to the SELC’s objection, the Forest Service wrote that while it “should provide and restore old-growth on the landscape,” this spot and others within the project are either not old-growth or unique enough to protect. The Forest Service, in its project decision and environmental assessment, said the 26-acre stand on Brushy Mountain meets the minimal operational definition for old-growth defined by the Region 8 Old Growth Guide.

In an internal Forest Service email obtained by the Chattooga Conservancy, forester Brandon Stephens went a step further and, based on a field visit, said that the trees on Brushy likely fall short of the operational definition of old-growth.

“I actually don’t agree with the environmental assessment that in 2019 (or 2021) this stand meets operational old growth,” he wrote. “This stand is certainly on the cusp of operational old growth … but I think the strong opinions on this being ecologically old-growth from the stakeholders [commenters] is disproportionate to the actual stand data. There’s more afoot in the public opinion here for this stand than ‘old-growth’ in my opinion.”