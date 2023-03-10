Kids stuff: Positive food experiences

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Debbi Timson; photo courtesy of ASAP

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Kids Issues. 

Debbi Timson, Growing Minds program coordinator at ASAP, discusses healthy eating habits, local foods and the positive results that come when families cook together.

Why is it so important to introduce kids to healthy foods?

Not just healthy foods, but fresh local foods. Nothing’s better than a strawberry that’s in season! Teaching children where their food comes from is a building block to healthy eating. When they learn where that strawberry comes from — or if they grew strawberries in their school garden — they are more likely to try it. Those positive food experiences will help them continue to be more willing to try other healthy foods. We have an abundant amount of farmers in Western North Carolina — from farmers markets to roadside stands to even a corner in our grocery stores. Local is everywhere.

How can the community encourage children to grow their own food and learn to love healthy cooking?

I think it’s the other way around — the children are encouraging the community. Over and over, we see that it’s the children that get excited about growing their own food in their school gardens or in pots in their classrooms. That encourages their families to continue that excitement at home by prepping and/or cooking together. When families start to grow food at home, the word spreads, and that excitement grows throughout their communities.

What role does healthy food play in helping kids thrive?

Everything! Eating healthy local foods is the cornerstone of them thriving. Filling their bellies with fresh local foods nourishes their brain, body and overall wellness. Positive nutritional habits that are formed in early childhood will remain with them throughout their life.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.